Life Sciences BPO Market Size to Hit Around USD 835.2 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The life sciences BPO market is expected to witness highest growth with increased drug developments and clinical study and safety of the drug with wide developments and manufacturing of the drug.



The rapidly rising number of drug developments and increased manufacturing and product developments across the world with increased acceptance of the developed devices and technologies worldwide which gave rise to increased market of life sciences to a greater extent. Increased research and development in life sciences BPO enhanced the market growth. Facilities provided by the government with policies such as reimbursement have helped the market to grow at greater extent. The key market players involved in the market for introducing new drug developments and increased medical devices have boosted the market to grow high.

By service, the pharmaceutical outsourcing segment hit market share of over 55% in 2021.

Asia Pacific market garnered market share of around 38.6% in 2021.

Regional Snapshots

Life sciences BPO market has increased the market across various region due to increased development and drug discovery process and increased efficacy and safety of the drug.

North America to hold the highest position in the life sciences BPO market with increased developments in medical devices and drug development process with increased demands from the market.

Second highest region to hold the market position is Europe with developed technologies include Countries such as Sweden, U.K. Germany.

to hold the market position is Europe with developed technologies include Countries such as Sweden, U.K. Germany. The third largest region to hold the market is Asia Pacific region with developing drug therapies and increased research have helped to boost the market growth, other regions such as Latin America, Middle East and Africa are in process to make the position in the life sciences BPO market.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 376.3 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 835.2 Billion CAGR 38.6% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players International Business Machines Corp, IOVIA, PAREXEL International Corp, Lonza Group, Infosys.Ltd, ICON plc, Genpact LTD, Covance, Inc. (Labcorp), Catalent, Inc, Wuxi AppTec Co, Ltd, Medpace Holdings, Inc, PRA Health Sciences, Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Quintiles Transactional Corporation, and Others

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased developing new technologies and new drug developments with increased research and development drives the market to grow high. Strategic outsourcing plays an important role in developing facilities and developments in life sciences. Increased regulatory services, drug discovery, pharmacovigilance study and clinical trials extends the life sciences BPO market to a greater extend. Governments from various regions also supported to increase the market integrating policies such as reimbursement and investing funds to for increasing development process and increase research and technology have driven the market to grow high. The market players involved in introducing the new developments and technologies have increased the market to grow.

Restraints

Lack of awareness among the people regarding the newly developed technologies and the new drug developments may hamper the growth of the life sciences BPO market. Increased technologies led to increased skill to perform the various task lack of skill among the individuals to perform procedures which are carried out by health professional skill person due to lack of skill among the individuals may decrease the market to grow. Out sourcing of the drugs to different countries having different rules and regulations with drugs, filing, clinical trials.

Opportunities

Emerging underdeveloped countries with new developments of drug discovery and increased research procedures have developed the market of life sciences to increase. Increased development of the drugs with increased efficacy and safety of the drugs, increased medical devices in health care center also have raised to increase the market to grow. Increased investment for improvement of drug process and new technologies to manufacture and produce and increase awareness about newly arrived protocols and developments have increased the market rate of life sciences. Market players involved in introducing, developing, manufacturing, producing and researching help to boost the life sciences market to grow.

Challenges

Improving new technologies, drug development process with increased efficacy and safety of the drug led to increase costing of the drug therapies, and medical devices involved in treatment is challenging task to grow the life sciences BPO market. Lack of awareness among the people also affected the market growth, lack of skill due developed process and advance methods developed low skill may led to decrease of the life sciences BPO market.

Market Segmentation

By Services

Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Contract Manufacturing Market API Finished Dose Form Packaging Contract Research Organizations Drug Discovery Pre-clinical Studies Clinical Trial Studies Regulatory Services Pharmacovigilance

Medical devices outsourcing Contract Manufacturing Market Electronic Manufacturing Services Finished Goods Raw Materials/ Components Contract Research Organizations Regulatory Consulting Services Product Design and Development Services Product Testing Services Product Implementation Services Product Upgrade Services Product Maintenance Services

Contract sales and marketing outsourcing

Others





By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Device applications

Biopharmaceuticals

Research and development

others





By Protocol

Development

Site Management

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





