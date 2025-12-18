Monoclonal Antibody Discovery Platform Market to Reach USD 11.93 Billion by 2035, Expanding at a 12.55% CAGR

Ottawa, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global monoclonal antibody discovery platform market size is calculated at USD 4.12 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 11.93 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.55% for the forecasted period. Market projects strong progression fueled by escalated investments, innovation, and increasing demand across diverse industries.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

By technology/platform type, the phage display segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By technology/platform type, the computational/in-silico discovery platforms segment is expected to witness rapid expansion in the coming years.

By antibody type, the full-length monoclonal antibodies segment captured a major share of the monoclonal antibody discovery platform market in 2024.

By antibody type, the bispecific/multispecific antibodies segment is expected to grow rapidly in the studied years.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment led the market in 2024.

By end-user, the contract research organizations (CROs) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during 2025-2034.

By application, the oncology segment captured the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.

By application, the autoimmune diseases segment is expected to witness rapid expansion in the upcoming years.

How is the Monoclonal Antibody Discovery Platform Transforming?

Mainly, the coverage of a set of integrated technologies and processes for detecting and establishing particular, identical antibodies (from a single B-cell clone) to target a specific disease-causing molecule (epitope) for diagnosis or therapy refers to the monoclonal antibody discovery platform market. The overall market growth is propelled by the rising outsourcing to CROs, novel formats (bispecifics), enhancing therapeutic areas (oncology, autoimmune), supportive regulations, and tech convergence. Whereas, in 2025, Sibeprenlimab, an investigational human mAb for IgA nephropathy (IgAN) developed to target the APRIL cytokine, is currently under FDA priority review.

What are the Prominent Drivers Involved in the Market Expansion?

A rise in cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases cases is highly demanding novel and more effective mAb treatments. This further boosters the transformation of bispecific antibodies, antibody fragments, and ADCs (Antibody-Drug Conjugates). However, many biotechnology companies are taking substantial steps into recombinant DNA, AI-enabled analysis, microfluidics, and enhanced cell culture, which further accelerate discovery and efficiency.

What are the Key Trends in the Monoclonal Antibody Discovery Platform Market?

In December 2025, InduPro, Inc., a biotechnology company, announced a strategic equity investment and research collaboration with Sanofi to develop new therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

In October 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim and AimedBio, a biotechnology company, collaborated on and licensing agreement to create a novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapy for various kinds of cancers.

In June 2025, Bio-Techne Corporation announced a distribution agreement with the U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) to allow the Company to sell USP monoclonal antibody (mAb) and recombinant adeno-associated virus (AAV) reference standards with its analytical solutions.



What is the Vital Challenge in the Monoclonal Antibody Discovery Platform Market?

The need for higher costs of a billion dollars in the discovery and a long timeline for the development, with minimum success rates, is specifically generating a barrier among a number of biotechnology companies. It is difficult to ensure long-term safety and immunogenicity of these products.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

By capturing a dominant share of 35%, North America led the market in 2024. The regional expansion is mainly driven by the presence of robust R&D, advanced infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and supportive FDA regulations. Recent developments include single-cell screening by Yurogen, AI-powered engineering by Benevolent AI/Sanofi, Earendil, and sophisticated transgeneic models by Regeneron’s VelocImmune.

For instance,

In November 2025, iOrganBio launched CellForge with $2M funding to transform cell manufacturing.



How did the Asia Pacific Grow Significantly in the Market in 2024?

In the coming era, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand rapidly in the monoclonal antibody discovery platform market. The region is widely offering immersive, affordable R&D capabilities and a rise in talent pool, which is appealing to global partnerships. Major global firms, such as Invenra, are collaborating with companies, like Orion, for the exploration of advanced solutions for new cancer mAbs. However, Sigma-Aldrich's Mobius ADC platform is providing expedited, scalable ADC development, crucial for regional oncology pipelines.

For instance,

In September 2025, Starpharma, an Australian biotechnology company, signed a collaboration and license agreement with Genentech to explore potential cancer therapies by using Starpharma’s proprietary DEP drug delivery technology.



Ongoing Clinical Trials in the Monoclonal Antibody Discovery Platform Market in 2025

Sponsor Study Title University of Cambridge IVIG and Rituximab in Antibody-associated Psychosis - SINAPPS2 (SINAPPS2) Institute of Hematology & Blood Diseases Hospital, China Rituximab Combining Anti-CD38 Monoclonal Antibody Versus Rituximab in the Management of Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Tongji Hospital Monoclonal Antibody-Based Therapies for AQP4-Positive NMOSD Institute of Hematology & Blood Diseases Hospital, China TPO-RAs Combining Anti-CD 20 Monoclonal Antibody Versus TPO-RAs in the Management of Pediatric Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris Personalized Therapies in Inflammatory Complex Disease (PIMOC) Incyte Corporation Study to Assess the Safety and Tolerability of Tafasitamab in Adult Participants with Primary Autoimmune Blood Cell Disorders University of California, San Diego Stelara and Tremfya Pregnancy Exposure Registry OTIS Autoimmune Diseases in Pregnancy Project

Segmental Insights

By technology/platform type

What Made the Phage Display Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

In the monoclonal antibody discovery platform market, the phage display segment held the largest revenue share in 2024. The technology enables quicker screening of vast (10^9-10^11) libraries for high-affinity binders, bypassing animal immunization, and allowing selection against difficult/toxic targets, even intracellularly. The era is employing yeast display for "post-panning" enhancement to fine-tune antibody developability (affinity, stability, expression) after initial phage selection.

On the other hand, the computational/in-silico discovery platforms segment will expand rapidly. Researchers are increasingly adopting homology modeling, docking for the prediction of 3D mAb-antigen complexes and identification of key binding residues. Currently, they have used sequence-based ML models (like those in PROPERMAB) to predict properties, including viscosity, identifying "liabilities" early on. Also, the market is pushing generative models for new sequences and language modeling of repertoires, which crucially boosts the development of targets, mainly SARS-CoV-2 and beyond.

By antibody type analysis

Why did the Full-Length Monoclonal Antibodies Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the full-length monoclonal antibodies segment dominated the monoclonal antibody discovery platform market. The high target binding of these antibodies and the raised preference for humanized mAbs to lower immunogenicity are promoting their adoption. For their discovery, the Beacon platform enables high-throughput screening, displaying functional antibodies (agonists/antagonists) and allowing faster discovery from a variety of species (mice, rabbits, alpacas).

Moreover, the bispecific/multispecific antibodies segment is predicted to expand fastest. The segmental growth is fueled by dual-targeting for complex diseases, with increased effectiveness, eliminating drug resistance, and further allowing tailored medicine, with optimised cell engagement in cancers and autoimmune disorders. This era comprises Blinatumomab (CD19/CD3 for leukaemia), Emicizumab (for Haemophilia A), and pipeline drugs, including Sonelokimab.

By end-user analysis

How did the Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment captured the dominating share of the monoclonal antibody discovery platform market in 2024. These companies are increasingly fostering the development of bispecific, trispecific antibodies by the wider adoption of AI/ML in their discovery for robust evaluation of complex antibody combinations. Recently, MDPI addressed the growth of rabbit mAbs for superior affinity and recognition of complex epitopes, valuable for ADCs and checkpoint inhibitors.

Moreover, the contract research organizations (CROs) segment is predicted to expand rapidly. CROs are primarily involved in the creation of mAbs for targeted cancer therapies, like blocking immune checkpoints, such as PD-1/PD-L1, and ADCs. The latest instance is among Spice Biotechnologies & AbTherx through a multi-program collaboration for next-generation immunotherapy antibodies.

By application analysis

Which Application Led the Monoclonal Antibody Discovery Platform Market in 2024?

The oncology segment registered dominance with a major share of the market in 2024. The increasing burden of cancer cases, demand for targeted therapies, and the development of genetic engineering are supporting the oncology sector. Along with a focus on personalized treatments, the market has unveiled Harbour BioMed, integrated AI with transgenic mice, and made a deal with Sanofi licensing bispecifics from Erendil Labs to encourage, pushing bispecifics, ADCs, and immune checkpoint inhibitors to the significant for tailored cancer treatment.

Besides this, the autoimmune diseases segment is anticipated to witness rapid expansion. The recent progression driven by persistent research activities, like the Nipocalimab (Imaavy), a fully human FcRn-blocking mAb, which received European Commission approval in 2025 (and prior FDA approval) for the treatment of a wider population of adults and adolescents with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). Whereas, depemokimab, an ultra-long-acting anti-interleukin-5 (IL-5) mAb, is in late-stage development and under regulatory review in different regions, it introduced treatment for severe asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Recent Developments in the Monoclonal Antibody Discovery Platform Market

In December 2025, Incyte revealed new clinical data from two Phase 1 studies of INCA033989, a first-in-class mutant calreticulin (mutCALR)-targeted monoclonal antibody, for patients with mutCALR-expressing myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs).

In October 2025, Harbour BioMed, a global biopharmaceutical company, launched its first fully human Generative AI HCAb (Heavy Chain-Only Antibody) Model led by its Hu-mAtrIx AI platform.

In October 2025, 10x Genomics, Inc. unveiled the next generation of its high-performance Flex assay to enable scientists to scale single-cell research.

In May 2025, Invenra Inc., a developer in multispecific antibody discovery and development, launched its T-Body trispecific antibody platform, a next-generation technology.

Monoclonal Antibody Discovery Platform Market Key Players List

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Charles River Laboratories

WuXi AppTec / WuXi Biologics

AbCellera

Adimab

Abcam

GenScript Biotech (GenScript / GenScript ProBio)

Twist Bioscience

Creative Biolabs

Sartorius

Biocytogen

Abveris

Abzena

LakePharma

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Integral Molecular

GigaGen

Morphosys

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (VelocImmune platform)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology / Platform Type

Hybridoma Technology Conventional Hybridoma Single-Cell Hybridoma

Phage Display Standard Phage Display Next-Generation Phage Display

Yeast Display Conventional Yeast Display Engineered Yeast Display

Mammalian Cell Display

Ribosome Display

Computational / In-Silico Discovery Platforms

By Antibody Type

Full-Length Monoclonal Antibodies

Antibody Fragments Fab scFv VHH / Nanobody

Bispecific / Multispecific Antibodies

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC)



By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostic Companies

By Application

Oncology

Autoimmune Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



