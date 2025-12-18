Pharmaceutical Bottles Market Report for Packaging Companies

Ottawa, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmaceutical bottles market is expected to register steady growth over the forecast period, expanding significantly from its current valuation to a substantially higher level by the end of the outlook timeline.

The growth of the pharmaceutical bottles market is being driven by rising demand for safe and compliant drug packaging amid increasing global pharmaceutical production and consumption.

Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

Key Takeaways

North America has dominated the pharmaceutical bottles market, having the biggest share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By material, the plastic segment has contributed to the largest market share in 2024.

By material, the glass segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By bottle type, the dropper bottles segment contributed the largest share in 2024.

By bottle type, the nose droppers’ segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By capacity, the 100-250ml segment has contributed to the largest market share in 2024.

By capacity, the less than 100ml segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By end use, the pharma manufacturing segment contributed the largest share in 2024.

By end use, the contract packaging segment will grow at a notable CAGRv between 2025 and 2034.

Key Technological Shifts

Advanced barrier coatings are being adopted to protect medicines from moisture, oxygen, and light, improving shelf life.

Lightweighting technologies are reducing material usage while maintaining bottle strength and safety.

Child-resistant and senior-friendly closures are becoming more advanced to improve patient safety and ease of use.

Smart packaging features, such as QR codes and NFC tags, are being integrated for traceability and anti-counterfeiting.

features, such as QR codes and NFC tags, are being integrated for traceability and anti-counterfeiting. Sustainable materials, including recycled plastics (rPET, rHDPE) and bio-based polymers, are gaining traction.





Get All the Details in Our Solutions - Access Report Sample: https://www.towardspackaging.com/download-sample/5311

Market Overview

The pharmaceutical bottles market is witnessing rapid growth because the demand for safe, compliant packaging is rising along with the consumption of medications. Because they provide protection, convenience, and simple labeling, bottles are frequently used for tablets, capsules, liquids, and syrups. Demand is being further shaped by an increasing emphasis on patient safety and sustainability.

Private Industry Investments for Pharmaceutical Bottles:

Gerresheimer AG specializes in manufacturing a wide range of glass and plastic containers for medications and drug delivery systems, investing in robust global production to ensure quality and compliance. Amcor Plc is a global packaging leader that makes substantial investments in sustainable and lightweight rigid and flexible plastic packaging, including bottles and closures, for the pharmaceutical industry. Berry Global Group, Inc. focuses on high-quality plastic packaging solutions, including pharmaceutical bottles using advanced polymer technologies, and has recently invested in sustainable product lines. Schott AG is a major global player in specialty glass technologies for pharmaceutical packaging, known for investments in new production facilities for high-quality vials and ampoules to ensure drug stability and purity. SGD Pharma S.A.S. (owned by KKR, a private equity firm) specializes in multi-dose and single-dose glass bottles and has invested in new furnaces to meet stringent quality controls and rising global demand.



Market Opportunities

Opportunity Description Sustainable Bottles Growing demand for recyclable, bio-based, and rPET/rHDPE bottles to meet sustainability goals and regulations. Smart Packaging Integration of QR codes, NFC, and track-and-trace features to improve patient engagement and prevent counterfeiting Child-Resistant Designs Rising focus on advanced child-resistant yet senior-friendly bottle and closure solutions. E-commerce Packaging Growth of online pharmacy sales is creating demand for durable, leak-proof, and tamper-evident bottles.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segmental Insights

By Material

Plastic segment dominated the pharmaceutical bottles market, driven by their affordability, light weight, and simplicity of production. They are the best option for large-scale pharmaceutical operations and bulk production because they are frequently used for liquid medications, syrups, and over-the-counter medications. Furthermore, plastic bottles are incredibly durable and lower the chance of breaking during transit.

The glass segment is growing rapidly in the market because it provides longer shelf life, better compatibility with delicate medications like injectables and vaccines, and superior chemical resistance. Glass bottle sales are being driven by the growing need for sterile, high-quality packaging in biopharmaceuticals and specialty drugs. Glass is also becoming more popular than plastic due to growing awareness of sustainability and recyclability.

By Bottle Type

The dropper bottles segment dominated the pharmaceutical bottles market, primarily due to the use of liquid medications, eye drops, and essential oils, which offer precise dosage delivery and convenience for patients. Their simple design and ease of use make them highly preferred in both hospitals and home care.

Nose droppers are growing rapidly due to the growing use of nasal sprays and pediatric drugs, where precise dosage and simple administration are essential. This growth is supported by the increasing demand for pediatric healthcare services and the prevalence of respiratory conditions. Additionally, nasal medication adoption in emerging markets is being fueled by new product launches.

By Capacity

100-250ml segment is dominating the market as they are perfect for syrups, suspensions, and liquid medications because they balance usability, patient dosage requirements, and packaging effectiveness. Additionally, they satisfy hospitals' and pharmacies' standard distribution and storage needs.

Less than 100ml is growing rapidly due to liquid vaccines, single-dose formulations, and travel-sized medications. Both manufacturers and end users find their portability and ease of use appealing. This market is further supported by the rising demand for specialty and pediatric formulations.

By End Use

The pharma manufacturing segment dominates the pharmaceutical bottles market due to large-scale drug production requires high packaging solutions, including bottles that meet regulatory standards for safety and quality. The ongoing development of generic and specialty drugs continues to strengthen this segment.

The contract packaging segment is growing rapidly due to pharmaceutical companies outsourcing packaging to specialized providers to access cutting-edge automated packaging technologies, cut costs, and gain flexibility. Demand for outsourced packaging solutions is also being driven by growing e-commerce in healthcare and personalized medicine.

By Regional

The North America region is dominating pharmaceutical bottles due to large-scale manufacturing and innovation is supported by a robust pharmaceutical industry, sophisticated regulatory standards, and high healthcare spending. Its technological infrastructure and well-established supply chains also support its leadership.

U.S. Pharmaceutical Bottles Market Trends

The U.S. dominates the market because to pharmaceutical industry is well established, healthcare spending is high, and quality and safety are guaranteed by stringent regulations. Market leadership is further strengthened by robust R&D capabilities and cutting-edge manufacturing infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific region is growing fastest, propelled by rising healthcare demand, growing pharmaceutical production, and government funding for medical infrastructure in nations like China and India. Growth in this area is further accelerated by the growth of local manufacturing and export prospects.

India Pharmaceutical Bottles Market Trends

Indian plastic bottles dominate the market because of their affordability, simplicity of manufacturing, and extensive use in syrups and liquid medications. The demand for large quantities of plastic bottles is supported by the expanding domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

Europe Pharma Bottles Packaging Dynamics

Europe dominates a notable share of the market with a strong focus on quality, safety, and regulatory compliance because of its affordability and adaptability. Plastic bottles are still commonly used. The market dominance is reinforced by advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs in nations like France, Switzerland, and Germany.

Germany Pharmaceutical Bottles Market Trends

Germany, as a leading pharmaceutical producer in Europe, dominates the market with high-quality plastic bottles and dropper bottles widely used in hospitals and pharma production. Strong industrial infrastructure and adherence to stringent EU regulations support dominance.

MEA Pharma Packaging Dynamics

The MEA region is dominated by plastic bottles for pharmaceutical packaging due to their affordability, robustness, and accessibility in developing markets. Demand is supported by expanding hospital and healthcare infrastructure in nations like Egypt and South Africa.

The UAE Pharmaceutical Bottles Market Trends

UAE dominate the market, fueled by growing retail pharmacies and pharmaceutical manufacturing. High-volume packaging needs are supported by the UAE's efforts to become a regional pharmaceutical hub.

Elevate your packaging strategy with Towards Packaging. Enhance efficiency and achieve superior results - schedule a call today: https://www.towardspackaging.com/schedule-meeting

Recent Developments in the Pharmaceutical Bottles Industry:

In October 2024, UPM, Selenis, and Bormioli Pharma partnered to produce the world’s first pharmaceutical bottles partially made with wood-based BioPET. The bottle is approved per European Pharmacopeia and set for global availability.

In December 2024, LOG Pharma Primary Packaging announced a new barrier eco-bottle line that reduces production costs and optimizes moisture and oxygen protection for pharmaceutical products. This product line is playing an essential role in cutting costs and optimizing oxygen.

announced a new barrier eco-bottle line that reduces production costs and optimizes moisture and oxygen protection for pharmaceutical products. This product line is playing an essential role in cutting costs and optimizing oxygen. In December 2024, Berry Global Healthcare unveiled its ClariPPil jars and bottles for oral solid dose pharmaceutical packaging, highlighting improved clarity and performance for healthcare products. Berry unveiled its novel advancements at Pharmapack 2025.



Top Companies in the Pharmaceutical Bottles Market & Their Offerings:

Amcor plc: A global leader in flexible and rigid packaging solutions for diverse industries, including pharmaceuticals.

A global leader in flexible and solutions for diverse industries, including pharmaceuticals. Gerresheimer AG: A leading provider of specialty glass and plastic primary packaging solutions and drug delivery systems for the pharmaceutical sector.

A leading provider of specialty glass and plastic primary packaging solutions and drug delivery systems for the pharmaceutical sector. Schott AG: A technology group specializing in high-quality specialty glass and glass-ceramics used in pharmaceutical packaging and delivery devices.

A technology group specializing in high-quality specialty glass and glass-ceramics used in pharmaceutical packaging and delivery devices. AptarGroup, Inc.: A global manufacturer providing innovative dispensing systems, sealing solutions, and active packaging components for drug delivery.

Other Players

Berry Global Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

SGD Pharma

Nipro Corporation

Bormioli Pharma

Alpha Packaging

Segments covered in the Report

By Material

Plastic

Glass

By Bottle Type

Packer Bottles

Dropper Bottles

Eye Droppers

Ear Droppers

Nose Droppers

Liquid Bottles

Others



By Capacity

Less than 100 ml

100-250 ml

250 ml and Above



By End-Use

Pharma Manufacturing

Contract Packaging

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Region

North America : U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

: South America : Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

: Europe: Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific : China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

: MEA: GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution: https://www.towardspackaging.com/checkout/5311

Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry.

Stay Connected with Towards Packaging:

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Healthcare | Towards Auto | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Towards Packaging Releases Its Latest Insight - Check It Out: