Trends and Investments in Fiberboard Packaging Market 2025-35

Ottawa, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fiberboard packaging market size was recorded at USD 372.60 billion in 2025 and is forecast to increase to USD 525.59 billion in 2035, as per findings from a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research. The market is growing due to rising demand for sustainable, lightweight, and cost-effective packaging solutions across the food, e-commerce, and consumer goods industries.

Private Industry Investments for Fiberboard Packaging:

Sustana Group (Acquired by Blackstone): In late 2021, a private equity firm, Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, acquired Sustana Group, a manufacturer of specialty recycled fiber and sustainable packaging and paper products, from another private equity firm, H.I.G. Capital. Pixelle Specialty Solutions (Acquired by H.I.G. Capital): H.I.G. Capital, a private equity firm, announced the acquisition of Pixelle Specialty Solutions in April 2022. Pixelle is a leading manufacturer of specialty papers, which are integral to various packaging solutions. Oji India Packaging Private Limited (Oji Holdings Corp. subsidiary): Oji Holdings Corporation, a major global paper and packaging group, has made significant private investments in expanding its fiberboard and corrugated box manufacturing facilities in India, including a new factory in Sri City in 2024. Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (Significant Investor: Clayton Dubilier & Rice): While Graphic Packaging is a publicly traded company, the private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice has been a significant investor, influencing its growth in the fiber-based consumer packaging solutions market. Fibmold (Seed funding from Accel, Omnivore, and others): Fibmold, an Indian company founded in 2022, is a private entity that received Series A funding to provide sustainable packaging solutions, specifically molded fiber products made from natural fibers like bamboo and bagasse, which are alternatives to traditional fiberboard applications.



Key Technological Shifts

Adoption of high-strength lightweight fiberboard to reduce material usage and transportation costs

Increased use of recycled and bio-based fibers to improve sustainability and circularity

Advanced digital and flexographic printing for better branding and customization

Development of moisture-resistant and barrier-coated fiberboard for food and fresh produce packaging

Automation and smart manufacturing to enhance production efficiency and consistency



Market Overview

The fiberboard packaging market is witnessing steady growth driven by the growing need for recyclable and environmentally friendly packaging options. Market expansion is being supported by rising use in the consumer goods e-commerce and food and beverage industries. Fiberboard is a popular packaging material because of its lightweight qualities, affordability, and printability. Technological developments and governmental backing for environmentally friendly packaging bolster market expansion.

Market Opportunities

Growing demand for eco-friendly and plastic-free packaging across industries

Expansion of e-commerce is driving the need for durable and lightweight shipping boxes

Rising use of recycled fiberboard to support circular economy goals

Increasing adoption in food & beverage packaging due to safety and sustainability benefits

and sustainability benefits Customization and premium printing create value-added packaging opportunities

Growth in ready-to-eat and takeaway food is boosting demand for protective fiberboard solutions

Emerging markets are adopting organized retail and modern packaging formats



Segmental Insights

By Product Type

The corrugated single-wall segment dominated the fiberboard packaging market, driven by its board sustainability for general-purpose packaging affordability and lightweight design because of its sufficient strength, ease of recycling, and effective stackability. It is widely used in consumer goods, food, and industrial applications. Manufacturers' widespread adoption is further aided by its compatibility with high-speed packaging lines.

The corrugated double-wall segment is growing rapidly, driven by the growing need for robust, high-protection packaging options. It is perfect for bulk shipping distance transportation, and fragile goods because of its improved durability and load-bearing capacity. The need for double-wall fiberboard packaging is increasing due to increased international trade and cross-border logistics.

By Grade

The recycled fiberboard testliner segment dominated the fiberboard packaging market, driven by stringent sustainability laws and an increase in packaging manufacturers' use of recycled materials. Its widespread availability, advantages for the environment, and cheaper production costs all contribute to its dominance. The use of testliners is increasing across industries because of growing corporate commitments to lower-carbon techniques.

The virgin fiberboard kraft paper segment is growing rapidly, driven by the growing demand for premium food-safe high strength packaging. It is appropriate for high-end applications due to its exceptional tear resistance and clean surface quality. The market is expanding due to consumers' growing desire for aesthetically pleasing and contamination-free packaging.

By Packaging Type

The slotted boxes segment dominated the fiberboard packaging market, motivated by its adaptability, simplicity of customization, and economic production method. These boxes are frequently used in many different industries for distribution, shipping, and storage. Large-scale deployment is supported by their capacity to be manufactured in a variety of sizes with little material waste.

The folding cartons segment is growing rapidly, driven by the growing need for packaging that is aesthetically pleasing, lightweight, and space efficient. Growing use of branded retail-ready consumer packaging supports growth. Adoption is being further boosted by developments in digital printing and design personalization.

By Application

The food and beverages segment dominated the fiberboard packaging market, driven by the need for safe, hygienic packaging and the high consumption of packaged foods. Effective protection, moisture resistance, and regulatory compliance are all provided by fiberboard. Additionally, food producers' and retailers' sustainability objectives are well aligned with its recyclable nature.

The e-commerce and retail segment is growing rapidly, driven by the need for robust transit packaging and the increase in online shopping. Last-mile delivery and returns management are two common uses for fiberboard. This market is adopting eco-friendly shipping materials more quickly due to increased attention to them.

By End User

The manufacturers segment dominated the fiberboard packaging market, driven by high usage for outbound shipments, internal logistics, and product storage. Packaging made of fiberboard facilitates cost control and effective handling. Large manufacturing facilities favor it because of its automation adaptability.

The e-commerce companies segment is growing rapidly, driven by the quick growth of online retail platforms and an increase in package shipments. During transit, fiberboard packaging guarantees product safety. Growth is also fueled by the demand for returnable brand-friendly and customized packaging options.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

By Geography

Asia Pacific in Command: Dominance of the Fiberboard Packaging Industry Driven by Manufacturing Scale and E-commerce Growth

The Asia Pacific region is dominating the market, driven by strong e-commerce growth, growing manufacturing, and quick industrialization. Large-scale packaging consumption is supported by high population density. Regional demand for sustainable packaging is further strengthened by government initiatives.

China Fiberboard Packaging Market Trends

China’s market is experiencing strong growth as manufacturers and brand owners increasingly adopt sustainable and recyclable materials to meet environmental regulations and evolving consumer preferences for eco-friendly packaging. Demand is driven by rapid expansion in e-commerce, logistics, electronics, food and beverage, and consumer goods sectors, where fiberboard offers lightweight yet durable protection during transportation and storage.

North America on the Fast Track: Fastest Growth in the Fiberboard Packaging Industry Fueled by Sustainable Packaging Demand

The North America region is growing rapidly, fueled by a growing emphasis on advanced logistics infrastructure and recyclable packaging. Market expansion is supported by robust demand from the food, beverage, and internet retail industries. Fiberboard adoption is accelerating throughout the region due to growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly packaging options.

Canada Fiberboard Packaging Market Trends

Canada’s market is expanding steadily as businesses and manufacturers increasingly prioritize sustainable, recyclable, and lightweight packaging solutions to meet rising environmental expectations and regulatory pressures. Demand is being driven by strong e-commerce growth, particularly in retail, food and beverage, electronics, and consumer goods sectors, where fiberboard’s durability and protective qualities are valued for shipping and storage.

Recent Developments in the Fiberboard Packaging Industry

In September 2025, Smurfit Westrock launched the Bag-in-Box Powergrip. The packaging solution is an innovative fiber-based solution designed to replace rigid plastic containers for liquids and semi-liquids.

In November 2025, DS Smith launched a new range of 100% recyclable cardboard buffers designed to protect industrial machinery components. DS Smith is offering a sustainable alternative to plastic foam (EPS), which can reduce storage space by 60%.

Top Companies in the Fiberboard Packaging Market & Their Offerings:

Smurfit Westrock: The world's largest sustainable paper-based packaging company, formed by the 2024 merger of Smurfit Kappa and WestRock.

company, formed by the 2024 merger of Smurfit Kappa and WestRock. International Paper Company: A global leader in sustainable packaging that significantly expanded its European footprint by acquiring DS Smith in early 2025.

Mondi Group: A leading producer of integrated corrugated and flexible packaging, noted for its 2025 acquisition of Schumacher Packaging to bolster its food industry portfolio.



Other Players

Oji Holdings Corporation

DS Smith (subsidiary of International Paper)

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA)

Nine Dragons Paper Holdings

Rengo Co., Ltd.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Huhtamäki Oyj

Metsä Board

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Pratt Industries

Billerud AB



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Corrugated Fiberboard Single Wall Double Wall Triple Wall

Solid Fiberboard

Composite Fiberboard

Others



By Grade

Virgin Fiberboard Kraft Paper-based Bleached Paperboard

Recycled Fiberboard Testliner Chipboard



By Packaging Type

Boxes & Cartons Slotted Boxes Rigid Boxes Folding Cartons

Trays

Inserts & Dividers

Pallets & Bulk Containers

Others

By Application

Food & Beverages

Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Electronics & Electricals

Industrial Goods

E-commerce & Retail

Others



By End User

Manufacturers

Retailers & Wholesalers

Logistics & Transportation Companies

E-commerce Companies

Others



By Region

North America : U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

: South America : Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

: Europe: Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific : China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

: MEA: GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



