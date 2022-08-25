NICO TAYLOR, SON OF OLYMPIANS ELANA AND NIC TAYLOR, AND TIKTOK STAR MALLORY SNELLEN NAMED GRAND MARSHALS OF FLAGSHIP BUDDY WALK FOR DOWN SYNDROME IN NEW YORK CITY

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nico Taylor and Mallory Snellen will be honored as grand marshals for the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) New York City Buddy Walk on Saturday, September 17. The event will attract more than 2,000 supporters across the country to celebrate Down syndrome in Central Park. Nico Taylor is the son of Olympians Elana Meyers Taylor and Nic Taylor. Mallory Snellen has her own TikTok channel (@mallorypaigedesigns) with more than 500,000 followers.

Both Grand Marshals will be featured in the Times Square Video Presentation beginning at 9:30 ET on Saturday the 17th. It will be streamed on the NDSS Facebook page. The presentation includes photos of 500 individuals with Down syndrome representing all 50 states, thanks to the support of ClearChannel Outdoor.

“Our team is honored to have Nico Taylor and Mallory Snellen as Grand Marshals for our 2022 NYC Buddy Walk,” says NDSS President and CEO Kandi Pickard. “This is our first in-person walk since 2019, so it is incredibly special to have these two Grand Marshals lead what is expected to be a record-breaking crowd.”

The flagship Buddy Walk, which has taken place in New York City since 1995, is part of the National Buddy Walk Program. Buddy Walk events are held in roughly 150 cities across the country, as well as select international locations. Information about the NDSS National Buddy Walk Program and the NYC Buddy Walk on September 17, is available online at www.ndss.org

About NDSS

The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) is the leading human rights organization for all individuals with Down syndrome. NDSS envisions a world in which all people with Down syndrome have the opportunity to enhance their quality of life, realize their life aspirations, and become valued members of welcoming communities. Founded in 1979, NDSS supports and advocates for the Down syndrome community by focusing on three key areas of programming: Resources & Support, Policy & Advocacy, and Community Engagement. Within these focus areas NDSS engages in various activities, events, and programs such as the National Advocacy & Policy Center, which seeks to create systemic change through engaged advocacy; the National Buddy Walk® Program, which honors and celebrates individuals with Down syndrome in local communities across the world and other initiatives that provide support, informational resources and community engagement opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome and those who support them. Visit www.ndss.org for more information about NDSS.

About the National Buddy Walk® Program

Since 1995, the National Buddy Walk Program has been the premier Down syndrome awareness, advocacy, and peer-to-peer fundraising program in the world. It was created by the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome and to raise funds for local and national incentives to support the Down syndrome community. Today, more than 200 Buddy Walk events take place in cities across the country and in select international locations. To learn more and find a Buddy Walk near you, visit www.buddywalk.org.

###