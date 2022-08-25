Egide: Appointment of Terry TOH as the new manager of the Cambridge facility (Maryland, USA).

English French

Bollène, August 25, 2022 – 06 :00 pm (CET)

Press Release

Appointment of Terry TOH as the new manager of the Cambridge facility (Maryland, USA).

The Egide Group (Euronext Paris™- Compartment C - ISIN: FR0000072373) announces the appointment of Terry TOH as manager of the Cambridge facility.

He succeeds Kirk WILLIAMSON, who has decided to pursue his career outside the Group.

This appointment is effective as of June 1, 2022.

Jim COLLINS, President and CEO of Egide Group, comments, "We are proud to announce the appointment of Terry TOH as the General Manager of the Cambridge facility. Terry comes to Egide with vast management experience in a manufacturing environment and has experience in marketing, sales, business development and engineering. We are fortunate to have someone with Terry’s experience to lead the Cambridge facility during this time of growth and new product introduction."

Biography of Terry TOH

https://www.linkedin.com/in/terry-toh-105b23b/

Terry TOH has a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical & Electronic Engineering from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts.

He has worked in the semiconductor industry within companies such as Applied Materials and Veeco for over 20 years as a process engineer, applications engineer, product line manager and general manager.

He and his family have relocated to Maryland.

About Egide - www.egide-group.com

Egide is a group with an international dimension. specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

Egide is listed on Euronext Paris™- Segment C - ISIN code: FR0000072373

Reuters: EGID.PA – Bloomberg: GID

CONTACTS

EGIDE – Finance Department - Luc Ardon - +33 4 90 30 35 94 – luc.ardon@fr.egide-group.com

FIN’EXTENSO – Press Relations - Isabelle Aprile - +33 6 17 38 61 78 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr

