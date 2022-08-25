Cognitus Announces Its Partnership With Icertis, the Leader in Contract Lifecyclye Management

MIAMI, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognitus, SAP Gold partner specializing in S/4HANA roadmaps, implementations, conversions, and support services worldwide, announced its partnership with Icertis, the market leader for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) for all enterprise contract types, promising to bring the best contract lifecycle management solutions to their customers.

The partnership between Icertis and Cognitus will help companies benefit from the joint capabilities to negotiate better deals across their source-to-pay and lead-to-cash processes by integrating SAP CX, SAP Ariba, and ICI.

Cognitus and Icertis are looking forward to bringing end-to-end solutions for the A&D industry for Contract Lifecycle Management and downstream processes from contract initiation all the way to close out, including complex bid set-up, risk performance analysis to initial deployment into SAP S/4HANA and Cognitus CIS-A&D solution.

"As Icertis is building out its partner ecosystem, it is looking for partners that can not only deliver the value in the Icertis SAP solutions but also innovate in ways to provide high-level expertise in specific industries. With Cognitus onboard, we now have a partner that can provide this to our joint customers in Aerospace and Defense. We are excited to collaborate and continue this momentum of bringing the best solutions for our customers." - Steve Blacklock, Vice President, AMER Alliances & Partners, Icertis

The Cognitus Industry Solution for Aerospace and Defense (CIS-A&D) syncs with Icertis Contract Intelligence in real-time, thanks to the pre-built connectors and API developed by Cognitus. This, in addition, brings the entire government contracting framework to their customers with holistic S/4HANA end-to-end support across project management, supply chain, and finance—from contract execution to contract flow-down, purchase orders, production orders, and shipping of goods to the customer without the need for any programming or coding.

The intelligence of the execution is routed back to ICI for any analytical reporting related to pricing, etc., as well as for any adjustments within subsequent Statements of Works in the following years.

About Cognitus

Cognitus Consulting is an SAP Gold Partner that implements, deploys, sells, and supports SAP solutions, in addition to building apps in the SAP ecosystem, through its global network of offices across North America, Asia, Latin America, and Europe. It is a world leader in the S/4HANA Movement with its Gallop portfolio focusing on S/4HANA assessments, factory-delivered migrations, and guided outcomes for specific business process improvements.

Reach out at +1 415 525 6589 or sales@cognitus.com for a rapid deployment of SAP S/4HANA services.

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into a strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 10 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.

