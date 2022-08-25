New York, USA, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Therapeutics Options in Ischemic Stroke Pipeline as 40+ Key Companies are Working on Drug Profiles | DelveInsight

The prevalence of ischemic stroke has been rising since the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for the treatment options. The market is driven by the high prevalence of ischemic stroke, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-associated disorders such as diabetes and hypertension. The Companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Athersys Inc., Acticor Biotech, ZZ Biotech, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline ischemic stroke therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the ischemic stroke pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s ischemic stroke pipeline report depicts a robust space with 40+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for Ischemic Stroke treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for Ischemic Stroke treatment. Leading ischemic stroke companies such as Athersys, Inc., Tarveda Therapeutics, Lumosa Therapeutics, NC Medial Research Inc, Acticor Biotech, Meridigen Biotech Co., Prolong Pharmaceuticals, Nanjing Yoko Biomedical Co., Ltd., TrueBinding, Inc., GNT Pharma, Roche, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, aptaTargets, Bristol-Myers Squibb, NuvOX Pharma, Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Genentech, Inc., NoNO Inc., Pharming Technologies B.V., Biogen, Avilex Pharma, SanBio, ZZ Biotech, Revalesio, Stemedica Cell Technologies, StemCyte, Ninnion, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Primary Peptides, TMS, Tasly Pharmaceutical, Pharmazz and others are evaluating new drugs for ischemic stroke to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new drugs for ischemic stroke to improve the treatment landscape. Emerging ischemic stroke pipeline therapies in various stages of development include MultiStem, Elezanumab, LT3001, AP-188, 3K3A-APC, NIN-S119, RNS60, PP 007, Glenzocimab, SB-623, AVLX-144, BIIB 131, Conestat alfa, NCS-01, Nerinetide, UMC119-06, SY-007, Edaravone, TB006, Neu2000, Balovaptan, DM 199, ApTOLL, BMS-986177, NanO2, Tenecteplase, SIM1910-09, UMSC01, Prourokinase recombinant, Sovateltide, and others.

and others. In July 2022 , ACTICOR BIOTECH announced that it had received " PRIority Medicines " status from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its drug candidate, glenzocimab , for the treatment of patients with stroke.This status allowed Acticor Biotech to strengthen interactions and obtain early dialogues with regulatory authorities in order to confirm the clinical development plan for glenzocimab in the treatment of stroke.

, announced that it had received " " status from the (EMA) for its drug candidate, , for the treatment of patients with stroke.This status allowed Acticor Biotech to strengthen interactions and obtain early dialogues with regulatory authorities in order to confirm the clinical development plan for glenzocimab in the treatment of stroke. In July 2022 , NervGen Pharma announced the University of Cincinnati and Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) had published a pioneering preclinical study in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Cell Reports demonstrating that NervGen’s proprietary drug, NVG-291-R , promotes nervous system repair and significant functional recovery in a mouse model of severe ischemic stroke, even when treatment was initiated up to 7 days after onset.

, announced the University of Cincinnati and Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) had published a pioneering in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Cell Reports demonstrating that NervGen’s proprietary drug, , promotes nervous system repair and significant functional recovery in a mouse model of severe ischemic stroke, even when treatment was initiated up to 7 days after onset. In June 2022 , Pharmazz Inc released positive topline results for its Phase III clinical trial that evaluated sovateltide as a treatment for acute ischemic stroke.The findings showed that, at 90 days, the modified Rankin Score (mRS) had a significantly greater number of individuals with an improvement of 2 points or greater on mRS, mRS with a significant median score reduction, and a significantly greater reduction of individuals with an improvement of 6 or more points on the NIHSS Level of Consciousness (1A) <2 (NHISS).

, released positive topline results for its clinical trial that evaluated as a treatment for acute ischemic stroke.The findings showed that, at 90 days, the modified Rankin Score (mRS) had a significantly greater number of individuals with an improvement of 2 points or greater on mRS, mRS with a significant median score reduction, and a significantly greater reduction of individuals with an improvement of 6 or more points on the NIHSS Level of Consciousness (1A) <2 (NHISS). In February 2022 , Acticor Biotech reported positive data from its Phase Ib/II a ACTIMIS clinical trial of glenzocimab analyzed as an add-on treatment to standard of care for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) patients.Findings showed that the trial met the primary endpoint, establishing the favourable safety profile of glenzocimab.

, reported positive data from its a ACTIMIS clinical trial of analyzed as an add-on treatment to standard of care for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) patients.Findings showed that the trial met the primary endpoint, establishing the favourable safety profile of glenzocimab. In February 2022 , Bayer announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation for its investigational drug asundexian (BAY2433334) as a potential treatment for secondary prevention in patients with a non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke.

, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted for its investigational drug as a potential treatment for secondary prevention in patients with a non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke. In May 2022, Athersys, Inc. announced that its partner, HEALIOS K.K. (Healios), had reported topline results for its Japan ischemic stroke study, TREASURE.Improvement in pre-specified measures of functional “independence” and good outcomes, were found such as mRS ≤2, Barthel Index ≥95 and Global Recovery, associated with MultiStem treatment. The primary endpoint, excellent outcome at 90 days, did not reach statistical significance in the population. No material differences in safety outcomes, including mortality and life-threatening adverse events between the treatment and placebo groups were noticed.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in ischemic stroke treatment drugs @ Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Report

The ischemic stroke pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage ischemic stroke drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the ischemic stroke clinical trial landscape.

Ischemic Stroke Overview

Ischemic strokes occur when the blood supply to a portion of the brain is cut off. This type of stroke is responsible for the vast majority of all strokes. An ischemic stroke can be caused by a blood clot or by atherosclerosis, a disease that causes the arteries to narrow over time.

A less common ischemic stroke cause is low blood pressure (hypotension), which reduces blood flow to the brain. This is most common in narrowed or diseased arteries. Low blood pressure can be caused by a heart attack, a large blood loss, or a severe infection. The ischemic stroke symptoms vary depending on which part of the brain is affected.

Several tests such as blood, angiography, electrocardiogram, and electrocardiography are used for ischemic stroke diagnosis.

Find out more about ischemic stroke treatment drugs @ Drugs for Ischemic Stroke Treatment

A snapshot of the Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA MultiStem Athersys, Inc. Phase III Cell replacements Intravenous Glenzocimab Acticor Biotech Phase II/III Platelet membrane glycoprotein VI inhibitors Intravenous Elezanumab AbbVie Phase II RGMA protein inhibitors Intravenous LT3001 Lumosa Therapeutics Phase II Antioxidants; Fibrinolytic agents; Free radical scavengers Intravenous RNS60 Revalesio Corporation Phase II G protein-coupled receptor modulators; HSP90 heat-shock protein modulators; Ion channel modulators NA AVLX-144 Avilex Pharma Phase I PDZ domain inhibitors Intravenous

Learn more about the novel and emerging ischemic stroke pipeline therapies @ Ischemic Stroke Clinical Trials

Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Assessment

The ischemic stroke pipeline report proffers an integral view of the ischemic stroke emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Inhalation, Intravenous, Oral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Parenteral

Inhalation, Intravenous, Oral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Parenteral Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem cell, Vaccine

: Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem cell, Vaccine Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Cell replacement, RGMA protein inhibitor, Antioxidant, Fibrinolytic agent, Free radical scavenger, G protein-coupled receptor modulator, HSP90 heat-shock protein modulator, Ion channel modulator, Platelet membrane glycoprotein VI inhibitor, PDZ domain inhibitor, Complement C1 inhibitor protein replacement, Complement C1r inhibitor, Complement C1s inhibitor, Plasminogen activator.

Cell replacement, RGMA protein inhibitor, Antioxidant, Fibrinolytic agent, Free radical scavenger, G protein-coupled receptor modulator, HSP90 heat-shock protein modulator, Ion channel modulator, Platelet membrane glycoprotein VI inhibitor, PDZ domain inhibitor, Complement C1 inhibitor protein replacement, Complement C1r inhibitor, Complement C1s inhibitor, Plasminogen activator. Key Ischemic Stroke Companies : Athersys, Inc., Tarveda Therapeutics, Lumosa Therapeutics, NC Medial Research Inc, Acticor Biotech, Meridigen Biotech Co., Prolong Pharmaceuticals, Nanjing Yoko Biomedical Co., Ltd., TrueBinding, Inc., GNT Pharma, Roche, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, aptaTargets, Bristol-Myers Squibb, NuvOX Pharma, Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Genentech, Inc., NoNO Inc., Pharming Technologies B.V, Biogen, Avilex Pharma, SanBio, ZZ Biotech, Revalesio, Stemedica Cell Technologies, StemCyte, Ninnion, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Primary Peptides, TMS, Tasly Pharmaceutical, Pharmazz, and others.

: Athersys, Inc., Tarveda Therapeutics, Lumosa Therapeutics, NC Medial Research Inc, Acticor Biotech, Meridigen Biotech Co., Prolong Pharmaceuticals, Nanjing Yoko Biomedical Co., Ltd., TrueBinding, Inc., GNT Pharma, Roche, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, aptaTargets, Bristol-Myers Squibb, NuvOX Pharma, Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Genentech, Inc., NoNO Inc., Pharming Technologies B.V, Biogen, Avilex Pharma, SanBio, ZZ Biotech, Revalesio, Stemedica Cell Technologies, StemCyte, Ninnion, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Primary Peptides, TMS, Tasly Pharmaceutical, Pharmazz, and others. Key Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Therapies: MultiStem, Elezanumab, LT3001, AP-188, 3K3A-APC, NIN-S119, RNS60, PP 007, Glenzocimab, SB-623, AVLX-144, BIIB 131, Conestat alfa, NCS-01, Nerinetide, UMC119-06, SY-007, Edaravone, TB006, Neu2000, Balovaptan, DM 199, ApTOLL, BMS-986177, NanO2, Tenecteplase, SIM1910-09, UMSC01,Prourokinase recombinant, Sovateltide, and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for new drugs for ischemic stroke treatment, visit @ Ischemic Stroke Guidelines

Table of Contents

1. Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Ischemic Stroke Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Ischemic Stroke Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Ischemic Stroke Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Ischemic Stroke Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 MultiStem: Athersys, Inc. 8. Ischemic Stroke Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 Elezanumab: AbbVie 9. Ischemic Stroke Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 AVLX-144: Avilex Pharma 10. Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Ischemic Stroke Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Ischemic Stroke Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the ischemic stroke pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Ischemic Stroke Treatment Drugs

Related Reports

Ischemic Stroke Market

Ischemic Stroke Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ischemic stroke companies, including Suzhou Yabao Pharmaceutical R&D Co., Ltd., Prolong Pharmaceuticals, Nanjing Yoko Biomedical Co., Ltd., among others.

Ischemic Stroke Epidemiology

Ischemic Stroke Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted ischemic stroke epidemiology in the 7MM.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Pipeline

Acute Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key acute ischemic stroke companies including Genentech, Pharmazz, GNT Pharma, NoNO, among others.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Market

Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key acute ischemic stroke companies, including Genentech, Pharmazz, GNT Pharma, NoNO, among others.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Epidemiology

Acute Ischemic Stroke Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted acute ischemic stroke epidemiology in the 7MM.

Other Trending Reports

Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Gene Therapy for Ocular Rare Disease Market | Congestive Heart Failure Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline | Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumors Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Psychosis Market | Dental Lasers Market | Primary Immune Deficiency Market I Dyslipidemia Market | Lateral Epicondylitis Disease Market | Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Global Messenger RNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Mucinous Cystic Neoplasms Market | Hot Flashes Market | Varicose Veins - Market | Hemostats Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Breast Pumps Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market | Retinoblastoma Market | Venous Stenosis Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Substance Abuse Market | Insulin Glargine Biosimilar Insight | Interspinous Spacers Market | Anti-hypertension Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Upcoming Cardiovascular Diseases Drugs

Key Companies in the Cardiology Segment

Heart Failure Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

Connect with us at LinkedIn