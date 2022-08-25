Nicola Wealth Real Estate acquires infill Denver Industrial Outside Storage Asset

Denver, CO, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicola Wealth Real Estate (NWRE) has acquired 3751 Fraser Street, located in Aurora, Colorado, 13 miles east of Downtown Denver in an established industrial node. The transaction was brokered by Tyler Smith and his team at Cushman Wakefield and grows NWRE’s presence to seven properties in the market.

This 6.7-acre site is situated in an established industrial node known as the airport submarket, and includes structures comprising 24,844 square feet with ample yard space supporting the current use as an industrial outside storage (IOS) facility. The property provides optionality to lease as an infill IOS facility, or future redevelopment for a modern industrial distribution building.

“We are very pleased to acquire 3751 Fraser Street,” highlights Matthew Schaeffers, Director of Acquisitions at Nicola Wealth Real Estate. “Well located low site coverage IOS facilities are scarce; in a market like Denver, they will experience excellent demand from tenants. Looking long term, given the property’s location in a mature industrial node, adjacent to the I-70 and in close proximity to Downtown Denver and the airport, we’re excited about the site’s development potential to a modern industrial building at a future date,” Schaeffers adds.

NWRE continues to concentrate its growth in major US markets such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco, Minneapolis and Seattle with a focus on acquiring income-producing properties and executing build-to-own development and value-add strategies.

To learn more about the Nicola Wealth Real Estate funds, visit realestate.nicolawealth.com

About Nicola Wealth Real Estate

Nicola Wealth Real Estate (NWRE) is the in-house real estate team of Nicola Wealth, a premier Canadian financial planning and investment firm with $12.3 billion (CAD) of assets under management (AUM). NWRE has an experienced and innovative team that sources and asset-manages a growing portfolio of properties in major markets across North America spanning a diversified range of asset classes which include industrial, multi-family rental apartment, office, self-storage, retail and seniors housing. The current NWRE portfolio now exceeds $8.0 billion gross asset value.

