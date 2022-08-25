Lantronix Reports Record Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022

Fourth Quarter Net Revenue of $35.9 Million, up 74 Percent Year-Over-Year

Fourth Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.07 vs. ($0.04) in the Prior Year

Fourth Quarter Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 vs. $0.06 in the Prior Year

Initiates Full Year Fiscal 2023 Revenue Guidance to a range of $149 Million to $162 Million

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for Intelligent IT and Internet of Things (IoT), today reported record results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Net revenue totaled $35.9 million, up 74 percent year-over-year and up 11 percent sequentially.

GAAP EPS of $0.07, compared to ($0.04) in the prior year and ($0.09) in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.06 in the prior year and $0.08 in the prior quarter.

Business Outlook

While supply chain dynamics remain challenging, the company currently expects full year fiscal 2023 revenue to range from $149 million to $162 million, representing growth of approximately 15 percent to 25 percent year-over-year. The company further expects fiscal 2023 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.39 to $0.44 per share, up approximately 18 percent to 33 percent year-over-year.

Conference Call and Webcast

Lantronix will host an investor conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2022. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (US) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate that they are participating in the Lantronix Q4 FY 2022 call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

Investors can access a replay of the conference call starting at approximately 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Lantronix website. A telephonic replay will also be available through Sept. 1, 2022, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 3155251.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

References in this Report to “fiscal 2022” refer to the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, and references to “fiscal 2023” refer to the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Lantronix believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information, when presented in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the company’s financial condition and results of operations. Management uses the aforementioned non-GAAP measures to monitor and evaluate ongoing operating results and trends to gain an understanding of our comparative operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. The company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP net income consists of net loss excluding (i) share-based compensation and the employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) interest income (expense), (iv) other income (expense), (v) income tax provision (benefit), (vi) restructuring, severance and related charges, (vii) acquisition related costs, (viii) impairment of long-lived assets, (ix) amortization of purchased intangibles, (x) amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory, (xi) fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration, and (xii) loss on extinguishment of debt.

Non-GAAP EPS is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net loss by non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted). For purposes of calculating non-GAAP EPS, the calculation of GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted) is adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which for GAAP purposes is treated as proceeds assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method.

Guidance on earnings per share growth is provided only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of certain items that have been excluded from the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP guidance has not been provided because certain factors that are materially significant to Lantronix’s ability to estimate the excluded items are not accessible or estimable on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our revenue and earnings expectations for fiscal 2023. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about trends affecting our business and industry and other future events. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our results or experiences, or future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance, to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. Other factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to successfully convert our backlog and current demand; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the emergence of new more contagious and/or vaccine-resistant strains of the virus and the impact of vaccination efforts, on our business, employees, supply and distribution chains and the global economy; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the war between Ukraine and Russia or other causes; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; uncertainty as to the future profitability of acquired businesses, and delays in the realization of, or the failure to realize, any accretion from acquisition transactions; acquiring, managing and integrating new operations, businesses or assets, and the associated diversion of management attention or other related costs or difficulties; our ability to continue to generate revenue from products sold into mature markets; our ability to develop, market, and sell new products; our ability to succeed with our new software offerings; fluctuations in our revenue due to the project-based timing of orders from certain customers; unpredictable timing of our revenues due to the lengthy sales cycle for our products and services and potential delays in customer completion of projects; our ability to accurately forecast future demand for our products; delays in qualifying revisions of existing products; constraints or delays in the supply of, or quality control issues with, certain materials or components; difficulties associated with the delivery, quality or cost of our products from our contract manufacturers or suppliers; risks related to the outsourcing of manufacturing and international operations; difficulties associated with our distributors or resellers; intense competition in our industry and resultant downward price pressure; rises in inventory levels and inventory obsolescence; undetected software or hardware errors or defects in our products; cybersecurity risks; our ability to obtain appropriate industry certifications or approvals from governmental regulatory bodies; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to protect patents and other proprietary rights and avoid infringement of others’ proprietary technology rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; our ability to attract and retain qualified management; and any additional factors included in our Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 27, 2021, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report; in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 5, 2022, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part II of such report; and in our other public filings with the SEC. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties of which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

LANTRONIX, INC. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and par value data) June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,221 $ 9,739 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $340 and $321 at June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively) 26,262 13,515 Inventories, net 37,679 15,059 Contract manufacturers' receivable 3,454 1,960 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,417 2,880 Total current assets 90,033 43,153 Property and equipment, net 3,652 1,577 Goodwill 20,768 15,810 Purchased intangible assets, net 14,559 9,355 Lease right-of-use assets 8,037 2,431 Other assets 325 240 Total assets $ 137,374 $ 72,566 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,644 $ 9,122 Accrued payroll and related expenses 4,729 4,942 Current portion of long-term debt, net 1,671 1,472 Other current liabilities 8,477 7,328 Total current liabilities 35,521 22,864 Long-term debt, net 14,274 2,210 Other non-current liabilities 7,683 1,396 Total liabilities 57,478 26,470 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 35,129,301 and 29,087,714 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively 4 3 Additional paid-in capital 289,046 249,885 Accumulated deficit (209,525 ) (204,163 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 371 371 Total stockholders' equity 79,896 46,096 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 137,374 $ 72,566





LANTRONIX, INC. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,

2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 35,945 $ 32,324 $ 20,638 $ 129,655 $ 71,477 Cost of revenue 20,878 18,708 10,566 74,069 38,452 Gross profit 15,067 13,616 10,072 55,586 33,025 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 9,362 8,326 6,061 34,529 20,808 Research and development 4,853 4,483 3,573 17,687 11,113 Restructuring, severance and related charges 35 51 157 795 506 Acquisition-related costs 126 154 663 889 841 Fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration (1,355 ) 1,203 - 1,107 - Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,478 1,479 579 5,590 3,094 Total operating expenses 14,499 15,696 11,033 60,597 36,362 Loss from operations 568 (2,080 ) (961 ) (5,011 ) (3,337 ) Interest expense, net (195 ) (303 ) (71 ) (1,472 ) (315 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (764 ) - (764 ) - Other income (expense), net 78 32 (14 ) 53 (197 ) Loss before income taxes 451 (3,115 ) (1,046 ) (7,194 ) (3,849 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (2,055 ) 75 50 (1,832 ) 195 Net income (loss) $ 2,506 $ (3,190 ) $ (1,096 ) $ (5,362 ) $ (4,044 ) Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.07 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.14 ) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted-average common shares - basic 34,933 34,695 28,979 32,671 28,708 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 36,150 34,695 28,979 32,671 28,708





LANTRONIX, INC. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments (In thousands) Three Months Ended Years Ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,

2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,506 $ (3,190 ) $ (1,096 ) $ (5,362 ) $ (4,044 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of revenue: Share-based compensation 89 80 69 369 281 Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants - 1 2 9 5 Amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory - - - 380 7 Depreciation and amortization 146 161 104 571 632 Total adjustment to costs of revenue 235 242 175 1,329 925 Selling, general and administrative: Share-based compensation 1,294 1,264 800 4,862 2,719 Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants 15 25 13 144 43 Depreciation and amortization 104 78 40 324 170 Total adjustments to selling, general and administrative 1,413 1,367 853 5,330 2,932 Research and development: Share-based compensation 270 268 179 1,015 584 Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants 6 10 6 34 19 Depreciation and amortization 76 79 58 300 198 Total adjustments to research and development 352 357 243 1,349 801 Restructuring, severance and related charges 35 51 157 795 506 Acquisition related costs 126 154 663 889 841 Fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration (1,355 ) 1,203 - 1,107 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - 764 - 764 - Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,478 1,479 579 5,590 3,094 Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 2,049 5,375 2,495 15,824 8,174 Interest (income) expense, net 195 303 71 1,472 315 Other expense, net (78 ) (32 ) 14 (53 ) 197 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (2,055 ) 75 50 (1,832 ) 195 Total Non-GAAP adjustments 346 5,963 2,805 16,740 9,806 Non-GAAP net income $ 2,852 $ 2,773 $ 1,709 $ 11,378 $ 5,762 Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.33 $ 0.19 Denominator for GAAP net income (loss) per share (diluted) 36,150 34,695 28,979 32,671 28,708 Non-GAAP adjustment 853 1,992 1,716 1,891 1,689 Denominator for non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) 37,003 36,687 30,695 34,562 30,397 GAAP operating expenses $ 14,499 $ 15,696 $ 11,033 $ 60,597 $ 36,362 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses (2,049 ) (5,375 ) (2,495 ) (15,824 ) (8,174 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 12,450 $ 10,321 $ 8,538 $ 44,773 $ 28,188

To more closely align the categorization of our product lines with how we position them in the marketplace, we have re-organized our products and solutions into three product lines: Embedded IoT Solutions, IoT System Solutions, and Software & Services. Until this recent change, we had organized our products and solutions into three different product lines: IoT, REM and Other. Going forward, we do not plan to disclose our net revenue by the old categorizations.

LANTRONIX, INC. Unaudited Net Revenues by Product Line and Region (In thousands) Three Months Ended Years Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Embedded IoT Solutions $ 18,443 $ 15,351 $ 10,966 $ 61,773 $ 38,611 IoT System Solutions 14,633 14,861 5,761 $ 59,019 24,189 Software & Services 2,869 2,112 3,911 $ 8,863 8,677 $ 35,945 $ 32,324 $ 20,638 $ 129,655 $ 71,477 Three Months Ended Years Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Americas $ 19,051 $ 20,448 $ 11,071 $ 77,799 $ 38,638 EMEA 7,061 5,071 5,711 22,542 17,186 APJ 9,833 6,805 3,856 29,314 15,653 $ 35,945 $ 32,324 $ 20,638 $ 129,655 $ 71,477

