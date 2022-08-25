Lantronix Reports Record Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022

| Source: Lantronix, Inc. Lantronix, Inc.

Irvine, California, UNITED STATES

  • Fourth Quarter Net Revenue of $35.9 Million, up 74 Percent Year-Over-Year
  • Fourth Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.07 vs. ($0.04) in the Prior Year
  • Fourth Quarter Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 vs. $0.06 in the Prior Year
  • Initiates Full Year Fiscal 2023 Revenue Guidance to a range of $149 Million to $162 Million

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for Intelligent IT and Internet of Things (IoT), today reported record results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Net revenue totaled $35.9 million, up 74 percent year-over-year and up 11 percent sequentially.

GAAP EPS of $0.07, compared to ($0.04) in the prior year and ($0.09) in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.06 in the prior year and $0.08 in the prior quarter.

Business Outlook

While supply chain dynamics remain challenging, the company currently expects full year fiscal 2023 revenue to range from $149 million to $162 million, representing growth of approximately 15 percent to 25 percent year-over-year. The company further expects fiscal 2023 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.39 to $0.44 per share, up approximately 18 percent to 33 percent year-over-year.

Conference Call and Webcast

Lantronix will host an investor conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2022. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (US) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate that they are participating in the Lantronix Q4 FY 2022 call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

Investors can access a replay of the conference call starting at approximately 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Lantronix website. A telephonic replay will also be available through Sept. 1, 2022, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 3155251.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter, view our YouTube video library or connect with us on LinkedIn.

References in this Report to “fiscal 2022” refer to the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, and references to “fiscal 2023” refer to the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Lantronix believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information, when presented in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the company’s financial condition and results of operations. Management uses the aforementioned non-GAAP measures to monitor and evaluate ongoing operating results and trends to gain an understanding of our comparative operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. The company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP net income consists of net loss excluding (i) share-based compensation and the employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) interest income (expense), (iv) other income (expense), (v) income tax provision (benefit), (vi) restructuring, severance and related charges, (vii) acquisition related costs, (viii) impairment of long-lived assets, (ix) amortization of purchased intangibles, (x) amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory, (xi) fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration, and (xii) loss on extinguishment of debt.

Non-GAAP EPS is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net loss by non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted). For purposes of calculating non-GAAP EPS, the calculation of GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted) is adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which for GAAP purposes is treated as proceeds assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method.

Guidance on earnings per share growth is provided only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of certain items that have been excluded from the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP guidance has not been provided because certain factors that are materially significant to Lantronix’s ability to estimate the excluded items are not accessible or estimable on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our revenue and earnings expectations for fiscal 2023. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about trends affecting our business and industry and other future events. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our results or experiences, or future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance, to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. Other factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to successfully convert our backlog and current demand; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the emergence of new more contagious and/or vaccine-resistant strains of the virus and the impact of vaccination efforts, on our business, employees, supply and distribution chains and the global economy; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the war between Ukraine and Russia or other causes; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; uncertainty as to the future profitability of acquired businesses, and delays in the realization of, or the failure to realize, any accretion from acquisition transactions; acquiring, managing and integrating new operations, businesses or assets, and the associated diversion of management attention or other related costs or difficulties; our ability to continue to generate revenue from products sold into mature markets; our ability to develop, market, and sell new products; our ability to succeed with our new software offerings; fluctuations in our revenue due to the project-based timing of orders from certain customers; unpredictable timing of our revenues due to the lengthy sales cycle for our products and services and potential delays in customer completion of projects; our ability to accurately forecast future demand for our products; delays in qualifying revisions of existing products; constraints or delays in the supply of, or quality control issues with, certain materials or components; difficulties associated with the delivery, quality or cost of our products from our contract manufacturers or suppliers; risks related to the outsourcing of manufacturing and international operations; difficulties associated with our distributors or resellers; intense competition in our industry and resultant downward price pressure; rises in inventory levels and inventory obsolescence; undetected software or hardware errors or defects in our products; cybersecurity risks; our ability to obtain appropriate industry certifications or approvals from governmental regulatory bodies; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to protect patents and other proprietary rights and avoid infringement of others’ proprietary technology rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; our ability to attract and retain qualified management; and any additional factors included in our Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 27, 2021, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report; in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 5, 2022, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part II of such report; and in our other public filings with the SEC. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties of which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

© 2022 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark.

Lantronix Investor Relations Contact:        
Jeremy Whitaker
Chief Financial Officer
investors@lantronix.com


LANTRONIX, INC.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and par value data)
  June 30, June 30,
   2022   2021 
     
Assets    
Current Assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $17,221  $9,739 
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of    
$340 and $321 at June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively)  26,262   13,515 
Inventories, net  37,679   15,059 
Contract manufacturers' receivable  3,454   1,960 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  5,417   2,880 
Total current assets  90,033   43,153 
     
Property and equipment, net  3,652   1,577 
Goodwill  20,768   15,810 
Purchased intangible assets, net  14,559   9,355 
Lease right-of-use assets  8,037   2,431 
Other assets  325   240 
Total assets $137,374  $72,566 
     
Liabilities and stockholders' equity    
Current Liabilities:    
Accounts payable $20,644  $9,122 
Accrued payroll and related expenses  4,729   4,942 
Current portion of long-term debt, net  1,671   1,472 
Other current liabilities  8,477   7,328 
Total current liabilities  35,521   22,864 
Long-term debt, net  14,274   2,210 
Other non-current liabilities  7,683   1,396 
Total liabilities  57,478   26,470 
     
Commitments and contingencies    
     
Stockholders' equity:    
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;   
none issued and outstanding  -   - 
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;   
35,129,301 and 29,087,714 shares issued and outstanding at    
June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively  4   3 
Additional paid-in capital  289,046   249,885 
Accumulated deficit  (209,525)  (204,163)
Accumulated other comprehensive income  371   371 
Total stockholders' equity  79,896   46,096 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $137,374  $72,566 
     


LANTRONIX, INC.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
           
  Three Months Ended  Years Ended
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  June 30,
   2022   2022   2021   2022   2021 
           
Net revenue $35,945  $32,324  $20,638  $129,655  $71,477 
Cost of revenue  20,878   18,708   10,566   74,069   38,452 
Gross profit  15,067   13,616   10,072   55,586   33,025 
Operating expenses:          
Selling, general and administrative  9,362   8,326   6,061   34,529   20,808 
Research and development  4,853   4,483   3,573   17,687   11,113 
Restructuring, severance and related charges  35   51   157   795   506 
Acquisition-related costs  126   154   663   889   841 
Fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration (1,355)  1,203   -   1,107   - 
Amortization of purchased intangible assets  1,478   1,479   579   5,590   3,094 
Total operating expenses  14,499   15,696   11,033   60,597   36,362 
Loss from operations  568   (2,080)  (961)  (5,011)  (3,337)
Interest expense, net  (195)  (303)  (71)  (1,472)  (315)
Loss on extinguishment of debt  -   (764)  -   (764)  - 
Other income (expense), net  78   32   (14)  53   (197)
Loss before income taxes  451   (3,115)  (1,046)  (7,194)  (3,849)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  (2,055)  75   50   (1,832)  195 
Net income (loss) $2,506  $(3,190) $(1,096) $(5,362) $(4,044)
           
Net income (loss) per share - basic $0.07  $(0.09) $(0.04) $(0.16) $(0.14)
Net income (loss) per share - diluted $0.07  $(0.09) $(0.04) $(0.16) $(0.14)
           
Weighted-average common shares - basic  34,933   34,695   28,979   32,671   28,708 
Weighted-average common shares - diluted  36,150   34,695   28,979   32,671   28,708 
           


LANTRONIX, INC.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
(In thousands)
  Three Months Ended  Years Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,  June 30,
   2022   2022   2021   2022   2021 
           
GAAP net income (loss) $2,506  $(3,190) $(1,096) $(5,362) $(4,044)
Non-GAAP adjustments:          
Cost of revenue:          
Share-based compensation  89   80   69   369   281 
Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants  -   1   2   9   5 
Amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory  -   -   -   380   7 
Depreciation and amortization  146   161   104   571   632 
Total adjustment to costs of revenue  235   242   175   1,329   925 
Selling, general and administrative:          
Share-based compensation  1,294   1,264   800   4,862   2,719 
Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants  15   25   13   144   43 
Depreciation and amortization  104   78   40   324   170 
Total adjustments to selling, general and administrative  1,413   1,367   853   5,330   2,932 
Research and development:          
Share-based compensation  270   268   179   1,015   584 
Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants  6   10   6   34   19 
Depreciation and amortization  76   79   58   300   198 
Total adjustments to research and development  352   357   243   1,349   801 
Restructuring, severance and related charges  35   51   157   795   506 
Acquisition related costs  126   154   663   889   841 
Fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration  (1,355)  1,203   -   1,107   - 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  -   764   -   764   - 
Amortization of purchased intangible assets  1,478   1,479   579   5,590   3,094 
Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses  2,049   5,375   2,495   15,824   8,174 
Interest (income) expense, net  195   303   71   1,472   315 
Other expense, net  (78)  (32)  14   (53)  197 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  (2,055)  75   50   (1,832)  195 
Total Non-GAAP adjustments  346   5,963   2,805   16,740   9,806 
Non-GAAP net income $ 2,852  $ 2,773  $ 1,709  $ 11,378  $ 5,762 
           
           
Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) $ 0.08  $ 0.08  $ 0.06  $ 0.33  $ 0.19 
           
           
Denominator for GAAP net income (loss) per share (diluted)  36,150   34,695   28,979   32,671   28,708 
Non-GAAP adjustment  853   1,992   1,716   1,891   1,689 
Denominator for non-GAAP net income per share (diluted)  37,003   36,687   30,695   34,562   30,397 
           
           
GAAP operating expenses $14,499  $15,696  $11,033  $60,597  $36,362 
Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses  (2,049)  (5,375)  (2,495)  (15,824)  (8,174)
Non-GAAP operating expenses $12,450  $10,321  $8,538  $44,773  $28,188 
           

To more closely align the categorization of our product lines with how we position them in the marketplace, we have re-organized our products and solutions into three product lines: Embedded IoT Solutions, IoT System Solutions, and Software & Services. Until this recent change, we had organized our products and solutions into three different product lines: IoT, REM and Other. Going forward, we do not plan to disclose our net revenue by the old categorizations.

LANTRONIX, INC.
Unaudited Net Revenues by Product Line and Region
(In thousands)
          
 Three Months Ended Years Ended
 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
Embedded IoT Solutions$18,443 $15,351 $10,966 $61,773 $38,611
IoT System Solutions 14,633  14,861  5,761 $59,019  24,189
Software & Services 2,869  2,112  3,911 $8,863  8,677
 $35,945 $32,324 $20,638 $129,655 $71,477
          
 Three Months Ended Years Ended
 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
Americas$19,051 $20,448 $11,071 $77,799 $38,638
EMEA 7,061  5,071  5,711  22,542  17,186
APJ 9,833  6,805  3,856  29,314  15,653
 $35,945 $32,324 $20,638 $129,655 $71,477
          

For comparative purposes, the following tables present our product line categorizations prior to our decision to reorganize how we present this information during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. As discussed above, going forward we do not plan to disclose our net revenue by these categorizations.

 Three Months Ended Years Ended
 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
IoT$32,553 $28,587 $17,484 $112,492 $59,167
REM 3,228  3,614  3,041  16,585  11,843
Other 164  123  113  578  467
 $35,945 $32,324 $20,638 $129,655 $71,477
          


Tags

Earnings IIoT Advanced IoT Technology IoT Software Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon Smart Cities Cloud-based Saas