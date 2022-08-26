Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: Jaakko Aspara

TULIKIVI CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 26 AUGUST AT 1:00 PM
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jaakko Aspara
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj
LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 18865/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-08-25
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900583
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4398 Unit price: 0.779 EUR
(2): Volume: 66 Unit price: 0.779 EUR
(3): Volume: 50 Unit price: 0.779 EUR
(4): Volume: 22870 Unit price: 0.779 EUR
(5): Volume: 121 Unit price: 0.779 EUR
(6): Volume: 20000 Unit price: 0.779 EUR
(7): Volume: 766 Unit price: 0.779 EUR
(8): Volume: 150 Unit price: 0.779 EUR
(9): Volume: 24 Unit price: 0.779 EUR
(10): Volume: 126 Unit price: 0.779 EUR
(11): Volume: 4753 Unit price: 0.779 EUR
(12): Volume: 4903 Unit price: 0.78 EUR
(13): Volume: 300 Unit price: 0.78 EUR
(14): Volume: 900 Unit price: 0.78 EUR
(15): Volume: 600 Unit price: 0.78 EUR
(16): Volume: 519 Unit price: 0.78 EUR
(17): Volume: 4000 Unit price: 0.782 EUR
(18): Volume: 4454 Unit price: 0.784 EUR
(19): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 0.784 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(19): Volume: 70000 Volume weighted average price: 0.77966 EUR
Further information:
Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)207 636 555, heikki.vauhkonen@tulikivi.fi
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media