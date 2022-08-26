Downing ONE VCT plc

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

26 August 2022

Issue of Equity (DRIS)

Downing ONE VCT plc (“Company”) announces that, on 26 August 2022, it allotted 849,649 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in respect of Shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in respect of the dividend of 1.75p per Ordinary Share paid on 26 August 2022.

The shares were issued at 59.85p per share (being the net asset value as at 31 March 2022 of 61.60p per share adjusted for the dividend).

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made at the earliest practicable opportunity. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 5 September 2022.