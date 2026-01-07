FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
SPECIAL DIVIDEND DECLARATION
7 JANUARY 2026
Following the successful part realisation of Ayar Labs Inc, the Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc is pleased to declare a special interim dividend of 0.6p per share, which will be paid on 27 March 2026.
The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 5 March 2026 and the record date for payment will be 6 March 2026.
This special dividend will be paid in addition to the interim dividend of 1.8p per share, which will be combined into a single payment to shareholders on 27 March 2026.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181