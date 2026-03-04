Issue of Equity

FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86



ALLOTMENT OF SHARES

4 MARCH 2026

The Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 14 October 2025 (the “Offer”), 2,212,620 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were allotted on 4 March 2026 at offer prices ranging from 90.80p to 97.63p based on an unaudited net asset value of 90.80p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 2,212,620 Ordinary Shares of 1p each to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 9 March 2026.

Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 2,619,133 Ordinary Shares. Following this allotment there are now 105,653,661 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

