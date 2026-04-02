FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Notification of Interests of Directors

2 April 2026

The Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc announces, as part of the Offer for Subscription dated 14 October 2025, the following participation by a Director in the allotment dated 2 April 2026.

Director Shares Allotted Stella Panu 11,312

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181