FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Notification of Interests of Directors
2 April 2026
The Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc announces, as part of the Offer for Subscription dated 14 October 2025, the following participation by a Director in the allotment dated 2 April 2026.
|Director
|Shares Allotted
|Stella Panu
|11,312
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181