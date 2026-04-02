Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Foresight Ventures VCT plc Foresight Ventures VCT plc

FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Notification of Interests of Directors
2 April 2026

The Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc announces, as part of the Offer for Subscription dated 14 October 2025, the following participation by a Director in the allotment dated 2 April 2026.

DirectorShares Allotted
Stella Panu11,312

For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


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