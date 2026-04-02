Issue of Equity

FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86



ALLOTMENT OF SHARES

2 APRIL 2026

The Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 14 October 2025 (the “Offer”), 2,972,989 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were allotted on 2 April 2026 at offer prices ranging from 88.40p to 93.55p based on an unaudited net asset value of 88.40p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 2,972,989 Ordinary Shares of 1p each to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 9 April 2026.

Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 5,592,122 Ordinary Shares. Following this allotment there are now 107,478,031 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181