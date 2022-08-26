Regenerative Engineering Society Establishes Award in Honor of MIMEDX Board Member, Dr. Cato T. Laurencin

The Cato T. Laurencin Regenerative Engineering Founders’ Award Promotes Advancement of Scientific Leadership and Research in the Field of Regenerative Engineering



MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), a transformational placental biologics company, today recognized Board Member, Cato T. Laurencin, M.D., Ph.D. for his leadership and contributions to advance the field of regenerative engineering. The Cato T. Laurencin Regenerative Engineering Founders’ Award has been established by the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) Foundation and the AIChE Regenerative Engineering Society (RES) to recognize the accomplishments of individuals who have demonstrated leadership in the science and practice of convergence research as applied to regenerative engineering, a field pioneered by Dr. Laurencin.i The award additionally celebrates Dr. Laurencin’s impact on cultivating a more diverse and inclusive engineering and scientific community.

Timothy R. Wright, MIMEDX Chief Executive Officer, said, “As a pioneer in the field of regenerative engineering, Dr. Laurencin’s discoveries and achievements have pushed the boundaries of science in the service of human health. This award celebrates his work and highlights the widespread impact and potential of researchers, educators, and mentors in this complex and emerging field. MIMEDX is committed to promoting scientific innovation and translational research that advances regenerative medicine and its potential to improve people’s health. We are proud to have Dr. Laurencin’s acclaimed experience on our Board of Directors.”

The field of regenerative engineering involves the convergence of advanced materials sciences, stem cell science, physics, developmental biology, and clinical translation for the regeneration of complex tissues and organ systems. The Cato T. Laurencin Regenerative Engineering Society Founders’ Award will be presented to distinguished researchers, innovators, mentors, and teachers who have furthered the goals of this fieldi through sustained innovative research related to regenerative engineering, creation of new products and/or concepts in regenerative engineering, and highly impactful work for humankind in the tradition of Dr. Laurencin including breakthrough research and science, extraordinary teaching and mentoring, promotion of inclusion and equity, and service to local, national and international communities. The inaugural award will be presented in 2023 at the Regenerative Engineering Society’s Annual Meeting.

About Dr. Cato T. Laurencin

Dr. Laurencin is internationally renowned for his work in biomaterials, stem cell science, nanotechnology, drug delivery systems, as well the field of regenerative engineering. He serves as the Van Dusen Distinguished Endowed Professor and Chief Executive Officer of The Connecticut Convergence Institute for Translation in Regenerative Engineering at the University of Connecticut, and he is the first surgeon to be elected to the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Engineering, and the National Academy of Medicine. He is the recipient of the National Medal of Technology, America’s highest honor for technological achievement; the Philip Hauge Abelson Prize from the American Association for the Advancement of Science; the Simon Ramo Founders Award from the National Academy of Engineering; and the Walsh McDermott Medal from the National Academy of Medicine. Dr. Laurencin’s work, inventions and technology development have inspired products that help millions of people throughout the world.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a transformational placental biologics company, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental tissue engineering, we have both a commercial business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION® process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com .

