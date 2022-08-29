Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program

English French

UPDATE ON

MAISONS DU MONDE’S SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

NANTES – 29 August 2022

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed during the week of 22 August 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 31 May 2022, a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.



Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 22-Aug-22 FR0013153541 17,567 10.2475 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 22-Aug-22 FR0013153541 6,483 10.3092 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 22-Aug-22 FR0013153541 1,669 10.2912 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 22-Aug-22 FR0013153541 765 10.3135 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 23-Aug-22 FR0013153541 18,027 10.3084 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 23-Aug-22 FR0013153541 6,762 10.3037 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 23-Aug-22 FR0013153541 1,691 10.3056 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 23-Aug-22 FR0013153541 813 10.2900 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 24-Aug-22 FR0013153541 16,584 10.4026 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 24-Aug-22 FR0013153541 6,293 10.3734 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 24-Aug-22 FR0013153541 1,642 10.3819 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 24-Aug-22 FR0013153541 806 10.3888 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 25-Aug-22 FR0013153541 17,869 10.3264 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 25-Aug-22 FR0013153541 6,343 10.3377 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 25-Aug-22 FR0013153541 1,638 10.3393 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 25-Aug-22 FR0013153541 814 10.3517 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 26-Aug-22 FR0013153541 16,816 10.1517 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 26-Aug-22 FR0013153541 6,256 10.2115 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 26-Aug-22 FR0013153541 1,328 10.2037 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 26-Aug-22 FR0013153541 648 10.2119 TQEX

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company’s website.



About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, so that we create unique, heartful and sustainable places, together.”

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com



