Egyptian International Beverage Co. signs an agreement to finance its expansion plans with Elite Capital & Co. Limited

CAIRO, Egypt, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Amr Reda, CEO & Deputy Chairman of Egyptian International Beverage Co., announced today that Egyptian International Beverage Co. - Egypt - has signed a Finance Agreement with Elite Capital & Co. Limited - United Kingdom - to finance its expansion plans.







“Today Egyptian International Beverage Co, signed a Finance Agreement with Elite Capital & Co. Limited, a leading Financial UK company, after negotiations since June 2022 which culminated in this exceptional event,” Mr. Amr Reda said.

Egyptian International Beverage Co. ("EgyBev") is an independent producer and distributor of various beverage brands in Egypt, established in 2005. The company focused on serving the touristic sector with products that won international awards, and are well appreciated in the local market.

“This agreement comes at an important juncture in the company’s growth and transformation journey to fulfil its vision of being the Preferred Regional Beverages Powerhouse offering an enjoyable experience to our customers, valuing our teams and sustainability,” Mr. Amr Reda said.

EgyBev has assembled teams of highly skilled employees to manage the company's ever-growing portfolio and to deliver strong, appealing brands to the market. Its business philosophy is to use a collaborative approach to build fruitful long-lasting relationships with their distributors, suppliers, customers, and employees. The agreement with Elite Capital & Co. was structured along with Mr. Youssef Tinawy, Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Amir Achraf, Treasury Manager, Egyptian International Beverage Co.





Mr. Ahmad Aboelyazeid, Regional Director in Egypt of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, added, “We are pleased with this joint work to finance the expansion plans of one of the most important beverage companies in the Middle East and the world.”

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.

Mr. Amr Reda concluded his statement by saying, “We look forward to build a strong partnership with our potential strategic investors and crafting together a sustainable and rewarding future while creating a new legacy to our consumers and teams.”

