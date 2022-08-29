Global Passenger Vehicle OEMs' Customer Service Channels Analysis Report 2022: Growth Strategies Hinge on Developing Omni-channel Value Line Labels and Subscription-based Maintenance Services

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities from Benchmarking Global Passenger Vehicle OEMs' Customer Service Channels" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report profiles, analyzes, and benchmarks conventional and electric OEMs by their OES channel service and maintenance offerings. The geographic scope is global. The base year is 2021; global sales reflect 2019, 2020, and 2021.

The study benchmarks the OEMs and their OES services in the following segments:

Maintenance offerings; digital retail and omnichannel strategies; value line offerings; loyalty programs and subscription services; warranty programs; financial contracts and credit services; commercial account services and used car programs; and connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE)

Each criterion is ranked on a 5-point scale.

The benchmarked OEMs are Ford, GM, Tesla, VW, Renault, Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Changan, Geely, BYD, Tata, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Suzuki, Rivian, Fisker, and NIO.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the main maintenance services that OEMs offer in their OES channel?

How are the services different from their industry peers?

What are the primary value line offerings, service concepts, and aftermarket programs?

How does each OEM compare to others across various functions in the aftersales service channel?

What are the top cross-industry and technology partnerships shaping the future of the aftersales segment?

What are OEMs' service offerings for the growing CASE segment?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Original Equipment Manufacturers' (OEMs) Customer Service Channels and Service Touch Points

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Benchmarking Criteria

Key Competitors - OEMs' Customer Service Channel and Service Touch Points Industry

Distribution Channel - OEM-OES Channel Framework

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Findings

Overview - Notable OEMs' OES Value Chain Initiatives & Channel Enablers

Regional Trends in the OES Channel

Impact of the Russo-Ukrainian War on the Global OES Channel

Emerging Business Models in the OES Channel

Technology Partnerships in the OES Channel

Top OE Value Line Labels and Workshop Concepts

OEMs' Top Concerns in the Service and Maintenance Channel

Summary - Hierarchical Snapshot of OEMs Based on OES Services

Highlight - Service Segment Leaders and Standout OES Maintenance Offerings

2021 Global Aftersales Revenue Snapshot of Select* OEMs

Benchmarking - Maintenance Offerings

Benchmarking - Digital Retail and Omni-channel Strategy

Benchmarking - Value Line Offerings

Benchmarking - Loyalty Programs and Subscription Services

Benchmarking - Warranty Programs

Benchmarking - Financial Contracts and Credit Services

Benchmarking - Commercial Account Services and Used Car Programs

Benchmarking - CASE

3. Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company - Company Overview

Ford's OES Channel Offerings

Summary of Ford's OES Channel Services

4. General Motors Company (GM)

GM - Company Overview

GM's OES Channel Offerings

Summary of GM's OES Channel Services

5. Tesla, Inc.

Tesla, Inc. - Company Overview

Tesla's OES Channel Offerings

Summary of Tesla's OES Channel Services

6. Volkswagen Group

VW - Company Overview

VW's OES Channel Offerings

Summary of VW's OES Channel Services

7. Groupe Renault

Groupe Renault - Company Overview

Renault's OES Channel Offerings

Summary of Renault's OES Channel Services

8. Stellantis N.V.

Stellantis N.V.'s - Company Overview

Stellantis's OES Channel Offerings

Summary of Stellantis's OES Channel Services

9. Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz (Daimler Group PV) - Company Overview

Mercedes-Benz's OES Channel Offerings

Summary of Mercedes-Benz's OES Channel Services

10. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)

BMW - Company Overview

BMW's OES Channel Offerings

Summary of BMW's OES Channel Services

11. Chang'an Automobile (Group) Co., Ltd.

Changan - Company Overview

Changan's OES Channel Offerings

Summary of Changan's OES Channel Services

12. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd (ZGH)

Geely - Company Overview

Geely's OES Channel Offerings

Summary of Geely's OES Channel Services

13. BYD Auto Co., Ltd.

BYD - Company Overview

BYD's OES Channel Offerings

Summary of BYD's OES Channel Services

14. Tata Motors Limited

Tata Motors Limited - Company Overview

Tata Motors's OES Channel Offerings

Summary of Tata Motors's OES Channel Services

15. Hyundai Motor Company

Hyundai Motor Company - Company Overview

Hyundai's OES Channel Offerings

Summary of Hyundai's OES Channel Services

16. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M)

M&M - Company Overview

M&M's OES Channel Offerings

Summary of M&M's OES Channel Services

17. Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation - Company Overview

Toyota's OES Channel Offerings

Summary of Toyota's OES Channel Services

18. Honda Motor Company, Ltd.

Honda Motor Company, Ltd. - Company Overview

Honda's OES Channel Offerings

Summary of Honda's OES Channel Services

19. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - Company Overview

Nissan's OES Channel Offerings

Summary of Nissan's OES Channel Services

20. Suzuki Motor Corporation

Suzuki Motor Corporation - Company Overview

Suzuki's OES Channel Offerings

Summary of Suzuki's OES Channel Services

21. Rivian Automotive, Inc.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. - Company Overview

Rivian's OES Channel Offerings

Summary of Rivian's OES Channel Services

22. Fisker Inc.

Fisker - Company Overview

Fisker's OES Channel Offerings

Summary of Fisker's OES Channel Services

23. NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. - Company Overview

NIO's OES Channel Offerings

Summary of NIO's OES Channel Services

24. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Develop Omni-channel Value Line Labels and Workshop Concepts

Growth Opportunity 2 - Launch Parts, Accessories, and Services eRetail

Growth Opportunity 3 - New Business Models in Financing Maintenance and Repair

25. Appendix

Benchmarking Snapshot - Key OEMs' Service Channels & Customer Touch Points

26. Next Steps

