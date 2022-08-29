Celona and Mobile Experts Validate How Enterprises Are Realizing the Benefits of CBRS-Based Private Wireless in New Market Study

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona, the industry’s innovator of 5G LAN solutions, and Mobile Experts, Inc., a leading analyst firm providing market analysis for the mobile infrastructure market, today released a new report comparing the business case for utilizing Celona’s unique solution versus conventional enterprise Wi-Fi and private cellular offerings from vendors that have traditionally served carrier infrastructure.



The report revealed that for industrial use cases, a Celona wireless network utilizing private cellular spectrum (e.g., CBRS in the United States) delivered a 50 to 75 percent annual savings by eliminating network-related production disruptions, which used to result in significant loss in material and labor costs.

In one specific use case, return on investment (ROI) payback of three months provided a real-world view into the motivations of industrial enterprises looking to achieve reliable wireless connectivity for critical business workflows with the use of private cellular technology.

“Our research focused on the real-world use of private cellular, and we found that CBRS-based wireless infrastructure can deliver some fairly profound cost savings and return on investment across industrial environments such as manufacturing and warehousing,” said Kyung Mun, Principal Analyst, and report author from Mobile Experts.

“Using the Celona solution, one steel manufacturer was effectively able to save up to $2.7 million a year in labor and material costs by avoiding operational disruptions they experienced using Wi-Fi,” Mun said.

Since a private cellular network using the CBRS spectrum in the United States can offer much greater wireless coverage cell size on a per radio basis, it requires 4-6x fewer indoor and outdoor access points than Wi-Fi. The report showed a significant wireless coverage advantage with private cellular over Wi-Fi 6 in this real-world customer deployment, while delivering superior reliability and uptime.

PRIVATE CELLULAR WIRELESS BUSINESS CASE HIGHLIGHTS

For manufacturing and warehousing environments, unplanned downtime can directly lead to loss of revenue and hamper profitability goals. The report examined a real-world Celona wireless network deployment for a U.S. steel manufacturer.

In addition to the three month ROI reported for this steel manufacturer, due to the eliminated downtime for critical operations, the report also reviewed the cost of acquisition for different technologies evaluated. This acquisition cost model included hardware and software components of wireless access points (AP), LAN switching, cabling and labor costs associated with AP installation, and cable pulls to the APs. The findings showed that a fully integrated Celona system can deliver up to 30 and 200 percent cost savings when compared to enterprise Wi-Fi and carrier vendor infrastructure system costs, respectively.

“With private cellular wireless proving to deliver a quick and compelling ROI, we believe industrial enterprises will increasingly seek Celona to augment Wi-Fi networks and take on digitizing more of their business-critical process workflows,” said Özer Dondurmacıoğlu, VP of Strategic Accounts at Celona. “As a result, accelerating how they do business and how fast they serve their customers.”

To download the full Mobile Experts report visit: https://celona.io/analyst-report-industrial-private-cellular-business-case and to access Celona’s on demand TCO calculator, visit: https://celona.io/tco-calculator

ABOUT CELONA

Celona, the enterprise 5G company, is focused on enabling organizations of all sizes to implement the latest generation of digital automation initiatives in enterprise wireless. Taking advantage of dynamic spectrum sharing options such as CBRS in the United States, Celona’s Edgeless Enterprise architecture is designed to automate the adoption of private cellular wireless by enterprise organizations and their technology partners. For more information, please visit celona.io and follow Celona on Twitter @celonaio.

ABOUT MOBILE EXPERTS INC.

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 20 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. View recent publications here.