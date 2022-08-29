Gray Announces Inaugural Media Training Center Participants

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) and WLBT (NBC) in Jackson, Mississippi, today announced the inaugural group of participants in the Gray Media Training Center internship program. The first class includes 10 students who will begin the program in late August in conjunction with their fall school semester. The program will run for 14 weeks.



The revolutionary media training program will prepare students for today’s evolving media environment, while simultaneously improving diversity, equity, and inclusion in media. The Center will educate and train students who attend Mississippi colleges and universities, with a focus on Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the state. Students who participate in the Center’s programs will learn today’s best practices for broadcast and digital journalism. They also will receive hands-on training in production, sales, operations, IT, engineering, coding and marketing. Gray has made a commitment to invest more than one million dollars to create the training center.

We are proud to introduce the participants in the inaugural class:

1. Delesha Banks

Alcorn State University

2. MeKiyla Brown

Alcorn State University

3. Joliyah Daughtry

Jackson State University

4. Tiara Jackson

Hinds Community College (Utica)

5. De’Nautis Liddell

Mississippi Valley State University

6. Harmony Porter

Hinds Community College (Utica)

7. Jasmine Puckett

Jackson State University

8. Makyla Simmons

Jackson State University

9. Dejona Sims

Alcorn State University

10. Kori Ann Walters

Jackson State University

The photograph above includes all of the students as well as Michael White, Jr., the Training Center Director.

