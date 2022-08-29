New KLAS Research Identifies Imprivata as the Only Identity, Access, and Compliance Management Vendor to Offer a Comprehensive, Integrated Digital Identity Platform

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s healthcare organizations recognize the need for a comprehensive approach to managing digital identities given the constant demands to deliver outstanding care, yet also evade cyber threats and secure protected health information (PHI). Healthcare IT (HIT) solutions capable of enabling a holistic strategy are in an early state, according to new KLAS research, with the exception being Imprivata as the only vendor to offer a broad digital identity platform.



Imprivata, the digital identity company for mission- and life-critical industries, was featured in a new KLAS Performance Insights report, which measured the performance of Imprivata solutions relative to six customer experience categories: culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value. Key takeaways include a higher overall performance for Imprivata’s identity and access management (IAM) suite when compared to competitive offerings, with ease of use, automation of historically manual processes, and clinical efficiency cited as contributing factors to customer satisfaction.

While the organizations involved in the research remain anonymous, one CISO stated, “The product has changed the lives of our clinicians. They are happier today than they have ever been…The product has been a game changer for our clinicians. The number-one goal of deploying Imprivata’s system was to enhance clinician satisfaction, and it most certainly has done that.”

Imprivata’s guide to a holistic, efficiency- and security-focused digital identity strategy provides CISOs, CIOs, and other IT leaders with a framework to address key governance and administration, identity management, authorization, and access and authentication functions.

“Having a comprehensive roadmap that improves and simplifies access while also securing and managing digital identities should be a priority for every organization,” said Gus Malezis, CEO of Imprivata. “On its own, we know that process might be overwhelming, which is why we’ve built and released our digital identity framework and platform for all organizations to utilize and improve their security posture without impacting user productivity.”

Imprivata’s developments in digital identity have not gone unnoticed, with the company recently being named Best in KLAS for its identity and access management suite. This report echoes continued customer satisfaction by enabling fast, secure, No Click Access to critical on-premises and cloud applications. Many customers report increased security capabilities through better authentication, locked workstations, and reduced password visibility.

Read more from the KLAS research here.

Imprivata is the digital identity company for mission- and life-critical industries, redefining how organizations solve complex workflow, security, and compliance challenges with solutions that protect critical data and applications without workflow disruption. Its platform of interoperable identity, authentication, and access management solutions enable organizations in over 45 countries to fully manage and secure all enterprise and third-party digital identities by establishing trust between people, technology, and information. For more information, visit www.imprivata.com.

