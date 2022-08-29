DoubleDown Interactive Announces Agreement In Principle to Settle Legal Proceedings Related to the Benson Class Action

SEATTLE, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: DDI) (“DoubleDown” or the “Company”), a leading developer and publisher of digital social casino games, and International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) (“IGT”), today announced an agreement in principle to settle the Benson v. DoubleDown Interactive LLC, et. al. lawsuit and associated proceedings (the “Benson Matters”). IGT completed the sale of DoubleDown Interactive LLC (“DDI”), the operator of social gaming business, DoubleDown Casino, to DoubleU Diamond LLC, a subsidiary of DoubleDown, in June 2017. The agreement in principle, entered into by certain subsidiaries of IGT and DoubleDown, remains contingent on final court approval by the U.S. Federal District Court for the Western District of Washington.



The terms of the settlement, which take effect only after final court approval of the proposed class settlement, provide that, among other things:

A total of $415 million will be paid into a settlement fund of which IGT’s subsidiaries will contribute $269.75 million and DDI will contribute $145.25 million; and





All members of the nationwide settlement class who do not exclude themselves will release all claims relating to the subject matter of the lawsuit.



Subject to final court approval of the settlement of the Benson v. DoubleDown Interactive LLC, et. al. lawsuit, IGT and DoubleDown have also resolved all indemnification and other claims between themselves and their respective subsidiaries and affiliates relating to the Benson Matters.

As a result of the settlement agreement, DoubleDown will accrue a $70.25 million expense in the third quarter of 2022 related to the incremental loss associated with the Benson Matters and related claims between IGT and DoubleDown and their respective subsidiaries and affiliates. To date, DoubleDown has already accrued a total of $75 million in expenses related to the Benson Matters.

