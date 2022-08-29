Navitas Pure-Play, Next-Gen Semi Growth Highlighted at Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation power semiconductors, has announced participation in Deutsche Bank’s 2022 Technology Conference in Las Vegas, from August 31st - September 1st, 2022.



The conference is being held at the Encore at Wynn, 3131 Las Vegas Boulevard S, Las Vegas. Navitas’ co-founder and CEO, Gene Sheridan, and CFO, Ron Shelton will participate in a fireside chat at 10:15 am (Pacific) on Thursday, September 1st. To participate in the fire-side chat, and to arrange one-on-one meetings with Navitas, please contact Donna Lichvar at db.techschedules@db.com. A recording will be available on the Navitas IR website https://ir.navitassemi.com/ after the event.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) is a leading provider of financial services to agencies, corporations, governments, private individuals and institutions in the Americas. Having first established a presence in the Americas in the 19th century, the bank began independent operations in the US in 1978, opening its first North American branch in New York City. In October 2001, Deutsche Bank was the first German bank to list on the NYSE and one of the largest foreign-based employers in New York City.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 50 million GaN units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations

ir@navitassemi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/745053d7-c2fd-4530-bb67-ec1cd1fcfb04



