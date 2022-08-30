COIL: SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING ON SEPTEMBER 14, 2022

French English Dutch

SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING ON SEPTEMBER 14, 2022

PROPOSED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF €1 PER SHARE

Brussels, 30 August 2022 (08.00) - The Board of Directors of COIL, the world leader in aluminum anodising, has decided to convene a special general meeting on September 14, 2022 to propose the payment of an interim dividend of 1.00 euros gross per share. This interim dividend would be payable as of September 30, 2022. The Company's solid financial situation makes it possible to ensure this distribution while maintaining a sufficient level of liquidity to pursue COIL's profitable growth strategy.

The preparatory documents for the meeting are available on the company's website at the following address: http://investors.coil.be/



About COIL

COIL is the world's leading anodiser in the building and industrial sectors and trades under the ALOXIDE brand name.

Anodising is an electrochemical process (electrolysis) which develops a natural, protective oxide layer on the surface of aluminium and can be coloured in a range of UV-proof finishes. It gives the metal excellent resistance to corrosion and/or reinforces its functional qualities. Anodising preserves all the natural and ecological properties of aluminium; it retains its high rigidity and excellent strength-to-weight ratio, its non-magnetic properties, its exceptional resistance to corrosion. The metal remains totally and repeatedly recyclable through simple re-melting. Anodised aluminium is used in a wide variety of industries and applications: architecture, design, manufacturing and the automotive sector.



COIL deploys an industrial model that creates value by leveraging its unique know-how, its operational excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its people. COIL has around 110 employees in Belgium and Germany and generated a turnover of around €25 million in 2021.

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris | Isin: BE0160342011 | Reuters: ALCOI.PA | Bloomberg: ALCOI: FP

For more information, please visit www.aloxide.com



Contact

COIL

Tim Hutton | Chief Executive Officer

tim.hutton@coil.be | Tel. : +32 (0)11 88 01 88 CALYPTUS

Cyril Combe

cyril.combe@calyptus.net | Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

