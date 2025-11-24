COIL: REPORT ON THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND UPDATE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

PRESS RELEASE



















Brussels, November 24, 2025 (5:45pm)



World leader in aluminium anodising

REPORT ON THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND UPDATE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

COIL, world leader in aluminium anodising, announces that all proposed resolutions presented at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 20 November were unanimously approved by shareholders. This strong vote of confidence confirms the shareholders’ support for the Company’s strategic direction and ongoing transformation.

New board of Directors

The General Meeting decided to dismiss Finance and Management International, represented by Timothy Hutton, from its position as director with immediate effect.

At the same time, the General Meeting approved the appointments of:

CBP Holding represented by Patrick Chassagne, as Non-Executive Director,

Christopher Clarke, as Non-Executive Director.



Following these appointments and taking into account mandates already in place, COIL’s Board of Directors is now composed of:

EMC Surface Technologies Limited, represented by Jim Clarke, Managing Director (CEO) and Chairman of the Board ;

CBP Holding, represented by Patrick Chassagne, Non-Executive Director ;

Christopher Clarke, Non-Executive Director.







Appointment of Christopher Clarke as Non-Executive Director

The Board is pleased to welcome Christopher Clarke as a new Non-Executive Director who has:

More than five years of hands-on experience in the surface engineering sector;

Professional accreditation as a Member of the Institute of Materials Finishing (MIMF);

A Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Alliance Manchester Business School; and

Standing as solicitor (non-practicing) following his Master of Law (LLM) from the University of Law.



This combination of technical expertise, business acumen and legal insight will strengthen the Board’s ability to support COIL as it continues to invest in excellence and innovation over the long-term.

Commitment to strengthened governance

The new Board of Directors aims to support the implementation of the recovery plan launched in 2025, reinforce managerial oversight, and ensure sound governance in a demanding market environment.

COIL remains focused on delivering its operational and financial priorities, enhancing industrial agility, and strengthening its leadership in anodised aluminium.

Agenda

Publication of 2025 annual sales figures: 29 January 2026 after the close of trading.

About COIL

COIL is the world's leading anodiser in the building and industrial sectors and trades under the ALOXIDE brand name.

Anodising is an electrochemical process (electrolysis) which develops a natural, protective oxide layer on the surface of aluminium and can be coloured in a range of UV-proof finishes. It gives the metal excellent resistance to corrosion and/or reinforces its functional qualities. Anodising preserves all the natural and ecological properties of aluminium; it retains its high rigidity and excellent strength-to-weight ratio, its non-magnetic properties, its exceptional resistance to corrosion. The metal remains totally and repeatedly recyclable through simple re-melting. Anodised aluminium is used in a wide variety of industries and applications: architecture, design, manufacturing, and the automotive sector.

COIL deploys an industrial model that creates value by leveraging its unique know-how, its operational excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its people. COIL has more than 100 employees in Belgium and Germany and generated sales of €24,1 million in 2024.

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris | Isin: BE0160342011 | Reuters: ALCOI.PA | Bloomberg: ALCOI: FP

For more information, please visit www.aloxide.com

Contact

COIL

Jean Schroyen / Jan Robeyns

investor.relations@coil.be

Tel.: +32 (0)11 88 01 88 ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Cyril Combe

ccombe@actus.fr

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 36





Attachment