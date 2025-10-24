COIL: CHANGES IN COIL’S GOVERNANCE

PRESS RELEASE



















Brussels, 24 October 2025 (17.45)



World leader in aluminium anodising

CHANGES IN COIL’S GOVERNANCE

COIL, the world leader in aluminium anodising, is reshaping its governance to accelerate its transformation and enhance operational leadership in a challenging market environment.

At its meeting on 16 October 2025, the Board of Directors of COIL decided to terminate the contract with Finance & Management International (FMI), represented by Timothy Hutton, which had until now been responsible for the Company’s executive management.

At the same time, the Board appointed Jean Schroyen (representing SIMAC Solutions BV) and Jan Robeyns (representing J2Fix BV) as Managing Directors, in charge of day-to-day operations and the implementation of the recovery plan currently underway.

Deeply rooted in COIL’s history and industrial culture, Jean Schroyen and Jan Robeyns together bring more than forty years of experience within the Company and the aluminium anodising sector. Their complementary profiles combine strategic vision, technical expertise and hands-on leadership.

Their appointment reflects the Board’s determination to strengthen managerial proximity and accelerate the Company’s transformation in an increasingly demanding market environment.

About COIL

COIL is the world's leading anodiser in the building and industrial sectors and trades under the ALOXIDE brand name.

Anodising is an electrochemical process (electrolysis) which develops a natural, protective oxide layer on the surface of aluminium and can be coloured in a range of UV-proof finishes. It gives the metal excellent resistance to corrosion and/or reinforces its functional qualities. Anodising preserves all the natural and ecological properties of aluminium; it retains its high rigidity and excellent strength-to-weight ratio, its non-magnetic properties, its exceptional resistance to corrosion. The metal remains totally and repeatedly recyclable through simple re-melting. Anodised aluminium is used in a wide variety of industries and applications: architecture, design, manufacturing, and the automotive sector.

COIL deploys an industrial model that creates value by leveraging its unique know-how, its operational excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its people. COIL has more than 100 employees in Belgium and Germany and generated a business volume of €24,1 million in 2024.

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris | Isin: BE0160342011 | Reuters: ALCOI.PA | Bloomberg: ALCOI: FP

For more information, please visit www.aloxide.com

