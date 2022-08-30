English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 30th of August 2022

Fixing of interest rate trigger



Jyske Realkredit has finished the bond sales connected to the refinancing of adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) loans with annual refinancing on 1st of October 2022.

The level of interest rate, which would trigger a maturity extension at next year’s refinancing, is now fixed.

ISIN DK0009406829 Interest rate trigger is fixed at 6,59%

Questions may be addressed to Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Mortgage ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

