EVLI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS AUGUST 30, 2022 AT 11.00 AM (EET/EEST)

Evli Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ingman Group Oy Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Robert Ingman

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Evli Oyj

LEI: 984500F4CCF3AD74F766

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 18964/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-25

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 902 Unit price: 18.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 55 Unit price: 19 EUR

(3): Volume: 834 Unit price: 19 EUR

(4): Volume: 97 Unit price: 19 EUR

(5): Volume: 50 Unit price: 19.1 EUR

(6): Volume: 3 Unit price: 18.9 EUR

(7): Volume: 500 Unit price: 19 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(7): Volume: 2441 Volume weighted average price: 18.92802 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-25

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 260 Unit price: 19 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 260 Volume weighted average price: 19 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 9 Unit price: 19.05 EUR

(2): Volume: 95 Unit price: 19.4 EUR

(3): Volume: 5 Unit price: 19.4 EUR

(4): Volume: 195 Unit price: 19.4 EUR

(5): Volume: 50 Unit price: 19.15 EUR

(6): Volume: 219 Unit price: 19.2 EUR

(7): Volume: 1 Unit price: 19.2 EUR

(8): Volume: 249 Unit price: 19.15 EUR

(9): Volume: 157 Unit price: 19.2 EUR

(10): Volume: 1 Unit price: 19.2 EUR

(11): Volume: 199 Unit price: 19.2 EUR

(12): Volume: 993 Unit price: 19.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(12): Volume: 2173 Volume weighted average price: 19.21965 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-26

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 19.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 250 Volume weighted average price: 19.2 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 60 Unit price: 18.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 24 Unit price: 18.8 EUR

(3): Volume: 19 Unit price: 18.8 EUR

(4): Volume: 73 Unit price: 18.8 EUR

(5): Volume: 48 Unit price: 18.8 EUR

(6): Volume: 79 Unit price: 18.8 EUR

(7): Volume: 34 Unit price: 18.8 EUR

(8): Volume: 17 Unit price: 18.8 EUR

(9): Volume: 30 Unit price: 18.8 EUR

(10): Volume: 10 Unit price: 18.8 EUR

(11): Volume: 138 Unit price: 18.8 EUR

(12): Volume: 45 Unit price: 18.8 EUR

(13): Volume: 190 Unit price: 18.8 EUR

(14): Volume: 90 Unit price: 18.85 EUR

(15): Volume: 2900 Unit price: 18.9 EUR

(16): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 19 EUR

(17): Volume: 150 Unit price: 19.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(17): Volume: 4907 Volume weighted average price: 18.90994 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-29

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 400 Unit price: 19 EUR

(2): Volume: 300 Unit price: 19.075 EUR

(3): Volume: 303 Unit price: 18.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 1003 Volume weighted average price: 19.00733 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-29

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 219 Unit price: 18.825 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 219 Volume weighted average price: 18.825 EUR



Additional information:

Sari Paronen, Communications Specialist, Evli Plc, tel. +358 40 7442697, sari.paronen@evli.com



