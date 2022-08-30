VEON’s Internet Express Pulls Into Town in Uzbekistan





VEON delivers high speed internet for high-speed rail link,

city residents and major tourist areas

Amsterdam, 30 August 2022: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and services, today announces that it completed high speed internet access project for the express rail connection between Uzbekistan’s capital city Tashkent and its second largest city Samarkand. The project has been implemented by Beeline Uzbekistan, VEON’s digital operator in the country, in cooperation with the Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Information Technologies and Communications Development. The development will also address mobile internet access for major tourist areas including the newly opened "The Great Silk Road" centre in Samarkand that was recently opened by Uzbekistani President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Beeline Uzbekistan has ensured that rail journeys to Samarkand, and within the city itself, residents and tourists can enjoy the high-speed 4G connectivity and digital services. The operator has installed and upgraded about 40 base stations with new equipment installed inside the buildings and trains of the new Tashkent to Samakand express train service. The high-speed connectivity is now available for users of Beeline services on the railway, M39 Tashkent-Samarkand highway, in Samarkand international airport, "Great Silk Road" tourist centre, Imam al-Bukhari memorial complex and other key tourist locations.

“High speed digital communications are vital in the economic growth of countries, for residents, businesses and tourists alike,” explains Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON. “We are delighted to have partnered with the Government of Uzbekistan on this important development and to have completed a technically challenging project in record time, accelerating the country’s digital transformation. We have brought fast digital communications to people both visiting and living in Samarkand, and this will provide a real economic benefit to the country.”

"To create the best communications experience for the people of Uzbekistan as well as guests to our country, we resolved to provide 4G internet on the critical rapid train link between Tashkent and Samarkand,” explains Sherzod Shermatov, Minister for IT and Communications Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan. “The digital operator overcame severe technical challenges to implement a service that delivers high-speed internet connection on high-speed trains. This improvement to the quality of connection on our railways is indicative of the progress that Uzbekistan is making in becoming a digital nation that will power our economic growth.”

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to over 200 million customers. Operating across seven countries that are home to more than 8% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext.

For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com

About Beeline Uzbekistan

Beeline Uzbekistan is the biggest mobile operator in the country and was the first to launch a 4G network in 2014. The company has made large investments in telecommunications infrastructure in recent years, including the roll-out of more than 3000 base stations.

Beeline Uzbekistan is a part of VEON Group. The operator has more than 8 million subscribers and over 1,600 employees. Since entering the Uzbekistan market in 2006, VEON has invested more than $1.2 billion in the country's telecommunications industry.

More information: [vbutnik@beeline.uz], https://beeline.uz/uz

Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s commercial partnerships in Uzbekistan. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information

Group Communications Director

Marina Levina

PR@veon.com

Julian Tanner

Julian.tanner@tuvapartners.com



