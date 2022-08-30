NVIDIA and Dell Technologies Deliver New Data Center Solution for Zero-Trust Security and the Era of AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware Explore—NVIDIA today announced a new data center solution with Dell Technologies designed for the era of AI, bringing state-of-the-art AI training, AI inference, data processing, data science and zero-trust security capabilities to enterprises worldwide.



The solution combines Dell PowerEdge servers with NVIDIA BlueField® DPUs , NVIDIA GPUs and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software , and is optimized for VMware vSphere 8 enterprise workload platform, also announced today.

Enterprises can experience the combination of these technologies on NVIDIA LaunchPad , a hands-on lab program that provides access to hardware and software for end-to-end workflows in AI, data science and more.

“AI and zero-trust security are powerful forces driving the world’s enterprises to rearchitect their data centers as computing and networking workloads are skyrocketing,” said Manuvir Das, head of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA. “VMware vSphere 8 offloads, accelerates, isolates and better secures data center infrastructure services onto the NVIDIA BlueField DPU, and frees the computing resources to process the intelligence factories of the world’s enterprises.”

“Dell and NVIDIA’s long tradition of collaborating on next-generation GPU-accelerated data centers has already enabled massive breakthroughs,” said Travis Vigil, senior vice president, portfolio and product management, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. “Now, through a solution that brings NVIDIA’s powerful BlueField DPUs along with NVIDIA GPUs to our PowerEdge server platform, our continued collaboration will offer customers performance and security capabilities to help organizations solve some of the world’s greatest challenges.”

Running on BlueField, vSphere 8 supercharges the performance of workloads. By offloading to the DPU, customers can accelerate networking and security services, and save CPU cycles while preserving performance and meeting the throughput and latency needs of modern distributed workloads. The combination increases performance and efficiency, simplifies operations and boosts infrastructure security for data center, edge, cloud and hybrid environments.

“Distributed modern applications with AI/ML and analytics are driving the transformation of data center architecture by leveraging accelerators and providing better security as part of the mainstream application infrastructure,” said Krish Prasad, senior vice president and general manager, VMware Cloud Platform Business, VMware. “Dell PowerEdge servers built on the latest VMware vSphere 8 innovations, and accelerated by NVIDIA BlueField DPUs, provide next-generation performance and efficiency for mission-critical enterprise cloud applications while better protecting enterprises from lateral threats across multi-cloud environments.”

NVIDIA AI Enterprise Support for VMware vSphere 8 Coming Soon

As NVIDIA-Certified™ Systems , the Dell PowerEdge servers will be able to run the NVIDIA and VMware AI-Ready Enterprise Platform, a solution that features the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite and VMware vSphere.

A comprehensive, cloud-native suite of AI and data analytics software, NVIDIA AI Enterprise is optimized to enable organizations to use AI on familiar infrastructure. It is certified to deploy anywhere — from the enterprise data center to the public cloud — and includes global enterprise support to keep AI projects on track.

An upcoming release of NVIDIA AI Enterprise will bring support for new capabilities introduced in VMware vSphere 8, including the ability to support larger multi-GPU workloads, optimize resources and easily manage the GPU lifecycle.

Availability

With NVIDIA LaunchPad, enterprises can get access to a free hands-on lab of VMware vSphere 8 running on NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs.

Dell servers with vSphere 8 on NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU will be available later in the year. NVIDIA AI Enterprise with VMware vSphere is now available and can be experienced on NVIDIA LaunchPad hands-on labs .

