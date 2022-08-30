First Orion Aims to Accelerate Branded Communication Adoption Through Partnership with Jenne, Inc.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, a leading provider of branded communication solutions for businesses, today announces the addition of Jenne, Inc., one of the nation's premier value-added technology solutions distributors and cloud services brokerages, to its Partner Prime Program. The partnership provides Jenne's Cloud Services Brokerage agents access to the market-leading branded communication solution, INFORM®.



Consumers have been conditioned to ignore calls from phone numbers they don’t recognize. INFORM, helps companies restore their customers’ trust and increase engagement via the phone channel by empowering them to display a 32-character personalized text on the call recipient's mobile device while calling and in the call log afterward. According to a 2021 survey, 9 in 10 people said they feel comfortable answering a branded call, while 85% of people believe an unknown number makes a company appear illegitimate.

“The addition of Jenne is a significant milestone for our first-year partner program that continues to provide tremendous value by not only bringing our emerging Branded Communication solutions to market but also positioning First Orion as the leading provider of branded calls,” said Michael Coleman, SVP and channel chief at First Orion. “We’re confident Jenne’s trusted and extensive partner network will further drive business adoption of branded communication at scale.”

First Orion’s Branded Communication solution allows businesses to brand outbound calls to more than 280 million devices, covering more than two-thirds of the U.S. mobile market, with their name, department, or reason for calling. The telecommunications solutions provider is on track to brand more than 100 million calls per month.

"We're excited to add First Orion's Branded Communication solution to our portfolio and present it to our extensive network of partners due to the substantial increase in mobile communication engagement it provides for businesses," said Sal LoSchiavo, vice president of sales, Jenne, Inc. “As we’re expanding into new territory, the addition of branded communication technology enhances our portfolio with a complementary solution for the extensive products our partners are already accessing through Jenne.”

In order to support Jenne, and all channel partners, First Orion recently launched a new portal to create a partner-friendly ecosystem. As a result, organizations in the Partner Prime Program now have access to the necessary resources to communicate opportunities and maintain customer satisfaction efficiently. The portal provides essential marketing tools, prospect resources, deal registration, certification and partner enablement.

To learn more about First Orion’s Partner Prime Program, please visit firstorion.com/partners.

About First Orion

First Orion Corp. is one of the fastest-growing telecommunications companies and provides industry-leading branded communication and communication protection solutions to mobile carriers and businesses. Branded Communication solutions, INFORM® and ENGAGE®, empower consumers to connect over a branded and verified call and are used by hundreds of companies worldwide. First Orion's Communication Protection suite offers scam, fraud, and spoof protection solutions to hundreds of millions of consumers and processes more than 100 billion calls annually for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Boost Mobile Networks. For more information, visit firstorion.com.

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading cloud services brokerage and value-added distributor of technology solutions focusing on Unified Communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing agents, resellers, integrators, and service providers with a broad product and solutions selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support, and ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.

