2022 ASCEND to Kick Off with NASA, The Aerospace Corporation, SpaceX, U.S. Space Force

RESTON, Va., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASCEND, the world’s premier outcomes-focused, interdisciplinary space event designed to accelerate building our off-world future faster, today announced its agenda for the 2022 ASCEND apex event, 24-26 October at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, and online. Details are available at ascend.events. Early-bird registration rates are available through midnight, Friday, 9 September; space is limited. Journalists around the world are invited to cover 2022 ASCEND; press passes are available for credentialed media by request.



Powered by AIAA, 2022 ASCEND will open on Monday, 24 October, with perspectives from:

Lt. Gen. Nina Armagno , Director of Staff, U.S. Space Force

, Director of Staff, U.S. Space Force James Free , Associate Administrator, Exploration Systems Development, NASA

, Associate Administrator, Exploration Systems Development, NASA Pam Melroy , Deputy Administrator, NASA

, Deputy Administrator, NASA Todd Nygren , Senior Vice President, Engineering and Technology Group, The Aerospace Corporation

, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Technology Group, The Aerospace Corporation Ellen Ochoa , Astronaut; former Director, NASA Johnson Space Center

, Astronaut; former Director, NASA Johnson Space Center Gwynne Shotwell , President and COO, SpaceX

, President and COO, SpaceX Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA



The three-day program is packed with speakers from leading space organizations and adjacent industries including Axiom Space, Barclays Capital, Maxar Technologies, MIT, NASA, and SpaceX, among others. During the more than 147 sessions across 16 space domain topics, speakers and attendees will tackle important issues and explore exciting opportunities in low Earth orbit and beyond, including:

Space Traffic Management and Coordination

Sustainable Space Exploration

Outpacing the Space Threat

Using Space to Protect Our Planet

A Competitive and Burgeoning Space Economy

Developing the Space Workforce of Tomorrow

The Future of Cislunar and Lunar Exploration



2022 ASCEND attendees will experience the energy of presentations by our planet’s off-world pioneers, including Fortune 500 executives, established space agency leaders, government and military officials, professional and citizen astronauts, “new space” companies, international organizations, university professors and students, and start-up CEOs. In addition to the opening speakers, 2022 ASCEND will feature over 250 speakers, including:

Bill Beckman , Director, NASA Programs, The Boeing Company

, Director, NASA Programs, The Boeing Company Steve “Bucky” Butow , Director, Space Portfolio, Defense Innovation Unit (DIU)

, Director, Space Portfolio, Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Mark Daley , Deputy Director, Office of Space Commerce, NOAA, U.S. Department of Commerce

, Deputy Director, Office of Space Commerce, NOAA, U.S. Department of Commerce Debra Facktor , Head of U.S. Space Systems, Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Inc.

, Head of U.S. Space Systems, Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Inc. Paula Grisanti , CEO, National Stem Cell Foundation

, CEO, National Stem Cell Foundation John Guiney , Vice President, Fleet Operations Management, OneWeb

, Vice President, Fleet Operations Management, OneWeb Fiona Harrison , Harold A. Rosen Professor of Physics; Kent and Joyce Kresa Leadership Chair, Division of Physics, Mathematics and Astronomy, California Institute of Technology

, Harold A. Rosen Professor of Physics; Kent and Joyce Kresa Leadership Chair, Division of Physics, Mathematics and Astronomy, California Institute of Technology Amy Hopkins , President, Capella Space Federal

, President, Capella Space Federal Kathleen Howell, Hsu Lo Distinguished Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Purdue University

Hsu Lo Distinguished Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Purdue University Moriba Jah, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, Privateer Space

Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, Privateer Space Lt. Gen. Larry D. James, USAF (Ret.) , Deputy Director, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

, Deputy Director, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Steve Jurczyk , Co-Founder and CEO, Quantum Space LLC

, Co-Founder and CEO, Quantum Space LLC Bhavya Lal, Associate Administrator, Technology, Policy, and Strategy, NASA

Associate Administrator, Technology, Policy, and Strategy, NASA Joe Landon , Vice President, Advanced Programs Development, Lockheed Martin

, Vice President, Advanced Programs Development, Lockheed Martin Mark Mozena , Vice President, Government Affairs, Planet

, Vice President, Government Affairs, Planet Kursten O'Neill , Vice President, Dream Chaser Crew Program, Sierra Space

, Vice President, Dream Chaser Crew Program, Sierra Space Jim Reuter , Associate Administrator, Space Technology Mission Directorate, NASA

, Associate Administrator, Space Technology Mission Directorate, NASA Andrew Rush , President and COO, Redwire Space

, President and COO, Redwire Space Janice Starzyk, Vice President, Government Operations, Virgin Orbit

Vice President, Government Operations, Virgin Orbit Erika Wagner, Senior Director, Emerging Market Development, Blue Origin

Senior Director, Emerging Market Development, Blue Origin Vanessa Wyche, Director, NASA Johnson Space Center



The 2022 ASCEND program also includes unique features to engage attendees, including:

The Diverse Dozen returns. This year’s cadre of young people from 10 countries will shape the dialogue around space safety, security, and sustainability under the leadership of astrodynamicist Moriba Jah, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, Privateer Space.

The Cyber Star Wargame will explore the implications of cybersecurity on the projection of space power.

The MICRO session tabletop exercise, “Defending Earth! What Can We Do to Stop an Asteroid Threat?” will walk through an asteroid threat scenario, following the META session, “Asteroids: Time Capsules and Terror.” It’s based in part on the Planetary Defense Interagency Tabletop Exercise conducted earlier in 2022.

Breakout workshop sessions will collect feedback to help NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate identify gaps and plan future investments.

