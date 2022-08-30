Thor Equities Group Acquires 13-Asset Industrial Portfolio in Tampa, Florida

New York, NY, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing and management, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a thirteen-asset portfolio in the sought-after Tampa industrial market.

Situated in Tampa’s two most established infill industrial submarkets, the Westshore-Airport and Eastside Tampa submarkets, Thor’s portfolio totals 402,000 square feet across thirteen-assets ranging in size from 5,500 square feet to 78,700 square feet. With the assets’ infill locations in the Tampa Bay metro, the portfolio offers users the ability to serve approximately 20 million consumers within a 200-mile radius. The portfolio is 98% leased to 34 tenants including Thermotech Enterprises, the industry leader in the manufacturing and installation of energy recovery wheels, Superior Pool Products, the national wholesale distributor of swimming pool equipment, parts and supplies; and an additional array of companies specializing in different sectors including shipping, cabinetry, auto repair, beverage and water filtration products, and more.

“Tampa is a rapidly growing market that has quickly established itself as a leading industrial hub in the Southeast. As the migration to Florida surges, this acquisition is fitting with our strategy to invest in well-located assets with accessibility to growing populations. We remain focused on the industrial sector and look forward to uncovering similar opportunities in dynamic locations globally” said Chairman of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt.

The acquisition represents Thor’s commitment to building a widespread industrial portfolio with new acquisitions in key markets in California, Georgia, Texas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Illinois in the last year.

Last month, Thor acquired a premier cold-storage warehouse in Los Angeles leased to Anheuser Busch. Also in the Southeast, Thor acquired a portfolio in Savannah, the third investment in the state of Georgia in the last nine months. Abroad, Thor recently sold a collection of prime assets across Spain, France, and the Netherlands, and has been especially active building its Spanish logistics portfolio. Earlier this summer, Thor launched its latest venture, Thor Digital, a division specializing on the acquisition and development of data centers across Europe with an equity commitment of up to US$3 billion and goal of US$9 billion in acquisitions value.

About Thor Equities Group

Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of office, industrial, laboratory, residential, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier urban locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 18 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.