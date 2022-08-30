WARP Announces Bill Bence as Head of Sales

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WARP, a tech enabled network of cross-docks and carriers specializing in middle-mile solutions, today announced the hiring of Bill Bence as the Head of Sales.

The versatile logistics veteran brings 30 years of experience developing sales and operations teams for large LTL and asset-based providers. Most recently, Bence served as the Head of Sales at AFS Logistics where he spent time reinventing sales processes and scaling the sales organization from the ground up. Before that, Bence built Forward Air’s LTL vertical to over $165 million in annual revenue.

At WARP, Bence will be primarily responsible for managing and overseeing the sales operations which will include implementing strategies for selling services, developing and cultivating relationships with customers, and evaluating pricing models to determine product costs. Bence’s proven track record as an architect for building success throughout his career will immediately help WARP get to the next level in the transportation industry.

Bence commented on why he was eager to join the logistics startup and what his expectations are for the future of the company. "Transportation is my trade. I love to build things from inception, and I enjoy the challenge of creating or reinventing organizations from the ground up, and it starts first and foremost with the people,” said Bence. "I knew immediately from conversations with leadership that those guys really get it. They understand and care about their employees, and that’s on the face of every conversation with people at WARP.”

Bence’s goal is to build a customizable transportation model that can be everything to every one of WARP’s customers, placing them at the forefront of the logistics industry. "I want to be able to look back in 5-7 years and look at all the lives we impacted both professionally and personally, and ultimately help make someone’s day better,” Bence said.

ABOUT WARP

WARP is a modern freight network bringing peace of mind to shippers. With its heterogeneous fleet of 53-footers, box trucks, and sprinter vans, WARP offers customers the right vehicle for every load based on their speed, price, and service preferences. By pairing proprietary tech with a broad network of carriers and cross-docks, WARP automatically optimizes middle-mile routes through a single integrated platform, giving shippers unparalleled visibility of their loads. Whether it's a direct store delivery, warehouse-to-warehouse transfer, or linehaul injection into carriers, WARP customers receive real-time tracking and status updates along with dedicated support every step of the way.