Warp Recognized as a SmartWay® Transport Partner by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warp announced today that it has been officially recognized as a certified SmartWay® Transport Partner carrier by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This designation marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to delivering cleaner, more efficient, and cost-effective freight transportation.

SmartWay is the EPA’s flagship program for measuring, benchmarking, and improving freight transportation efficiency. As a certified SmartWay carrier, Warp joins a select group of logistics providers and shippers dedicated to reducing emissions, improving fuel performance, and advancing sustainable freight operations across the United States.

“At Warp, we believe freight transportation can be both cost-effective and environmentally responsible. Being named a certified SmartWay carrier validates the work we have put into building greener, more efficient freight solutions,” said Daniel Sokolovsky , Co-Founder and CEO. “Our technology and network model do not just talk sustainability. We back it with data and innovation that reduce emissions while optimizing supply chain costs.”

Warp’s technology-driven, asset-light network consolidates fragmented freight, increases trailer utilization, and reduces miles traveled. These efficiencies allow retailers, parcel carriers, and 3PLs to move inventory with measurable reductions in their environmental footprint while improving speed, accuracy, and cost-to-serve. The SmartWay certification enables Warp to benchmark performance and provide transparent sustainability metrics to its customers as they work toward their own ESG and emissions targets.

“Our certification as a SmartWay carrier means shippers can trust Warp to deliver measurable gains for both their bottom line and their environmental impact,” said Troy Lester , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer. “Freight leaders increasingly expect tangible results, not marketing claims, and Warp is proud to meet that demand.”

Warp empowers freight leaders to build operational efficiency and sustainability into their logistics networks through consolidation, multi-mode routing, cross-dock orchestration, and real-time visibility in one integrated transportation system. As a certified SmartWay carrier, Warp strengthens its ability to help retailers, carriers, and 3PLs achieve more sustainable distribution flows without sacrificing cost or service.

