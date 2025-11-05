Warp Launches Expedited Over-the-Road Service to Help Retailers, Manufacturers, and 3PLs Recover Missed Pickups and Keep Freight Moving

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warp , the technology-powered freight network built for modern middle-mile logistics, today announced the launch of its Expedited Over-the-Road (OTR) cargo van and box truck service across North America. The service gives shippers a fast, flexible option for time-sensitive freight that can’t wait for traditional LTL or truckload schedules.

Warp’s Expedited OTR offering is built for retailers, manufacturers, 3PLs, and distributors that need to:

Recover missed pickups or delayed transfers without disrupting downstream deliveries.





Replenish retail stores or distribution centers ahead of peak traffic periods.





Move high-value or critical freight such as components, samples, or perishable goods with guaranteed visibility and care.





Avoid detention and dwell costs by dynamically right-sizing vehicles to shipment volume and distance.

The service leverages Warp’s national network of 10,000+ vetted carriers, real-time tracking, and item-level scan events to deliver enterprise-grade speed and transparency, all without the burden of asset ownership. Shipments are matched to the right vehicle type (cargo van, box truck, or 53-foot trailer) and cross-dock path in real time through Warp’s technology platform, ensuring maximum efficiency and minimal delay.

“Warp’s Expedited Over-the-Road service gives shippers the flexibility to move critical freight on their schedule, recover from delays instantly, and maintain seamless operations across their network,” said Daniel Sokolovsky , Co-Founder and CEO of Warp .

“Every shipper experiences moments where a load has to move now, not tomorrow,” said Troy Lester , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Warp . “Our Expedited OTR service gives them the ability to recover instantly, protect customer commitments, and keep their network flowing smoothly.”

Warp’s technology consolidates the functions of a transportation management system, cross-dock network, and carrier marketplace into a single interface. By automating routing, visibility, and scheduling, Warp helps shippers reduce cost-to-serve while maintaining speed, control, and customer satisfaction.

The new Expedited OTR service expands Warp’s multimodal network spanning cargo vans, box trucks, and 53-foot trailers across 50+ cross-docks in the U.S. and Canada, enabling businesses to respond to supply chain disruptions in hours instead of days.

About Warp

Warp is a tech-powered freight network focused on modernizing U.S. freight transportation. By connecting shippers, cross-docks, and carriers through a unified operating system, Warp enables flexible, efficient, and fully visible freight movement. Built by veteran logistics operators who have lived the breakdowns of legacy networks, Warp leverages always-on computer vision, AI-powered data security, intelligent cross-docking, network redundancy, and best-in-class carrier vetting to ensure fast, reliable, and protected freight solutions.