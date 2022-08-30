New York, USA, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market to Surpass USD 1 Billion Mark by 2027, Assesses DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight analysis in the stress urinary incontinence devices market, the growing demand for stress urinary incontinence is predominantly attributed to the increasing prevalence of stress urinary incontinence amongst women across the globe. Another prominent factor is the rising incidence of diabetes mellitus, obesity, and Parkinson’s disease, acting as risk factors for the development of stress urinary incontinence amongst the population. In addition to the factors mentioned above, the development of new and emerging stress urinary incontinence devices is also expected to play a key role in establishing an upward growth trend in the stress urinary incontinence devices market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

DelveInsight's Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, stress urinary incontinence devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key stress urinary incontinence devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global stress urinary incontinence devices market during the forecast period.

Notable stress urinary incontinence devices companies such as Boston Scientific Corporation, AscentX Medical Inc., Coloplast Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, ConvaTec Group PLC, Ethicon US, LLC (Johnson & Johnson), Cook Medical Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Caldera Medical Inc., Prosurg, Inc., Laborie, InControl Medical, Cousin Surgery, Hollister Incorporated, ZSI Surgical Implants, Atlantic Therapeutics, Flexicare (Group) Limited, A.M.I. GmbH, Axonics, Inc., Betatech Medical, and several others are currently operating in the stress urinary incontinence devices market.

In March 2022, Pelvic floor muscle training using a motion-based digital intravaginal device significantly improved symptoms for women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI) compared with a home training program, a virtually conducted randomized controlled trial showed.

On August 21, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration granted clearance for Flyte™ (Pelvital), a noninvasive, intravaginal home-use device intended for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) in patients aged ≥21 years.

On February 05, 2020, Contura, a medical device company that helps in developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products using its unique patented hydrogel technology, received Food and Drug Administration approval for its Bulkamid hydrogel for treating stress urinary incontinence (SUI) in adult women with SUI or stress predominant mixed incontinence.

Thus, owing to such developments in the market, rapid growth will be observed in the stress urinary incontinence devices market during the forecast period.

Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices

Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI) occurs when urine leaks out due to sudden pressure on the bladder and urethra, causing the sphincter muscles to open briefly. Pressure may be caused by sudden forceful activities in cases of mild SUI; however, in cases of severe SUI, the individual tends to leak even from less forceful activities. It is a prevalent bladder problem in women and may occur less frequently in men. SUI can be treated with medical devices that aid in developing and strengthening the pelvic floor muscles for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence. Electrical muscle stimulation is included in the devices, which aids in providing an effective, safe, and non-invasive form of treatment.





Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Insights

The global stress urinary incontinence devices market is studied geographically for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to amass a significant revenue share in the global stress urinary incontinence devices market during the forecast period, with the largest market share. The rising prevalence of urological disorders, the increased development of advanced urinary incontinence devices, and the rising demand for minimally invasive operations are some of the factors driving the growth of the North American stress urinary incontinence devices market. The growing geriatric population, which is more prone to the development of urological problems, is also one of the factors contributing to the region's growing demand for stress urinary incontinence devices. On the other hand, the European market will challenge North America's dominance.

The growing prevalence of the senior population in the United States is one of the key factors driving the growth of the North American stress urinary incontinence devices market. Furthermore, an increase in the prevalence of urinary incontinence in Canada will increase the demand for stress urinary incontinence devices, ultimately leading to the rise in the overall stress urinary incontinence devices market growth.

Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Dynamics

The global stress urinary incontinence market is expected to grow significantly due to increased demand for stress urinary incontinence devices due to increased emphasis on developing various robust treatments and other management strategies for reducing the burden of stress urinary incontinence among the population. Another key factor driving the growth of the stress urinary incontinence devices market is the increasing development of safe and efficient electrical stimulation devices. Furthermore, rising government investment and expenditure for effectively managing stress urinary incontinence is propelling the stress urinary incontinence devices market forward.

Aside from the factors mentioned above, another key factor driving the growth of the stress urinary incontinence devices market is the rising demand for minimally invasive operations and the increasing number of stress urinary incontinent patient population shifting from traditional to newer and emerging stress urinary incontinence devices.

However, postoperative complications and a lack of awareness among the patient population about stress incontinence may be limiting factors in the growth of the stress urinary incontinence devices market.

Additionally, the stress urinary incontinence devices market experienced a brief period of market restraint due to the implementation of lockdown as necessary measures to break the chain of COVID-19 infection transmission. The imposition of the lockdown had a significant impact on supply chains, and production disruptions affected device production. During the COVID-19 crisis, many countries separated medical procedures based on the need for urgent medical care to streamline the workflow, and various elective medical procedures were suspended. This resulted in lower product demand for stress urinary incontinence devices than was seen at normal levels. However, the stress urinary incontinence devices market has improved with the resumption of activities across industries, including the healthcare sector.

Scope of the Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019–2027

2019–2027 Market Segmentation By Product: Vaginal Pessaries, Sling Systems, Artificial Urinary Sphincters, Urethral Bulking Agent, Others

Vaginal Pessaries, Sling Systems, Artificial Urinary Sphincters, Urethral Bulking Agent, Others Market Segmentation By Type: External Devices, Internal Devices

External Devices, Internal Devices Market Segmentation By Patient Type: Male, Female

Male, Female Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Companies: Boston Scientific Corporation, AscentX Medical Inc., Coloplast Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, ConvaTec Group PLC, Ethicon US, LLC (Johnson & Johnson), Cook Medical Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Caldera Medical Inc., Prosurg, Inc., Laborie, InControl Medical, Cousin Surgery, Hollister Incorporated, ZSI Surgical Implants, Atlantic Therapeutics, Flexicare (Group) Limited, A.M.I. GmbH, Axonics, Inc., Betatech Medical, among others

Boston Scientific Corporation, AscentX Medical Inc., Coloplast Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, ConvaTec Group PLC, Ethicon US, LLC (Johnson & Johnson), Cook Medical Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Caldera Medical Inc., Prosurg, Inc., Laborie, InControl Medical, Cousin Surgery, Hollister Incorporated, ZSI Surgical Implants, Atlantic Therapeutics, Flexicare (Group) Limited, A.M.I. GmbH, Axonics, Inc., Betatech Medical, among others Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

DelveInsight Analysis: The stress urinary incontinence devices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% to reach USD 1.13 billion by 2027.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market 7 Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

