Sinch announces changes to the Management Team

Stockholm, Sweden – August 31, 2022 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, today announced that Paul Perrett, President for Business Unit SMB (Small and Medium-sized Businesses) has decided to step down to be able to spend more time with his family. Paul Perrett joined Sinch in 2021 through the acquisition of MessageMedia, a company he joined as CFO in 2018 before becoming the CEO in 2019. He will step down from the role as Business Unit President at the end of September but will maintain a part-time role until the end of December to ensure a smooth transition. Damien Tabor, who is the CFO of Business Unit SMB, will be acting Business Unit President until the recruitment of a permanent replacement has been completed. Damien Tabor joined MessageMedia as CFO in 2019.

“Under Paul Perrett’s leadership, MessageMedia has become the preferred choice for small and medium-sized businesses that want to engage with their customers through easy-to-use, turnkey messaging products. The business has delivered consistent and profitable growth and I want to thank Paul for his commitment in the successful transition of MessageMedia into a Sinch Business Unit and wish him all the best in his future endeavours”, comments Sinch interim CEO Johan Hedberg. “Damien knows the business inside and out and I am pleased that he will now take the helm to ensure continued focus and business performance until a new President has been recruited.”

