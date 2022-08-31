EfTEN United Property Fund unaudited financial results for the 1st half-year and 2nd quarter of 2022

| Source: EFTEN UNITED PROPERTY FUND EFTEN UNITED PROPERTY FUND

Tallinn, ESTONIA

The EfTEN United Property Fund earned 981 thousand euros in revenue and 848 thousand euros in net profit in the first six months of 2022. The fund's equity capital was 26.9 million euros as of the end of June. The fund's investments are diversified between 27 properties in three Baltic countries directly and through funds managed by the EfTEN Capital.

At the end of May, the EfTEN United Property Fund units were listed on the fund list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. This was preceded by an IPO (up to 460,000 units), which was more than twice oversubscribed. The EfTEN Capital AS used the right to upsize the offer, issuing 660,000 units and raising equity capital in the amount of 7 million euros. As of 30.06.2022, the fund had more than 6,500 investors, up by more than 2,000 investors in half a year. Since the launch of the fund, the fund has attracted 25.5 million euros from investors, of which almost 10 million euros in the first half of 2022.

The EfTEN United Property Fund's total return for the first half of 2022 was 3.5%, of which 2.7 percentage points was the increase in the NAV and 0.8 percentage points was dividends calculated for investors. In the first year of operation, the fund's total return reached 9.4%.


Statement of the comprehensive income

 II quarter6 months
 2022202120222021
€ thousand    
Income    
Interest income7901400
Dividend income21202120
Net profit / loss from assets recognised in fair value through profit or loss53406290
Investments in subsidiaries18001590
Underlying funds35404700
Total income82509810
     
Costs    
Operating expenses    
Management fee-260-420
Costs of administering the Fund-580-650
Other operating expenses-150-260
Total operating expenses-990-1330
Operating profit72608480
INCREASE IN THE NET ASSET VALUE OF THE FUND ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS72608480
     
Ordinary and diluted earnings / loss per share (EUR)0.360.000.420.00


Statement of financial position

 30.06.202231.12.2021
€ thousand  
ASSETS  
Current assets  
Cash and cash equivalents9,8792,743
Other receivables and accrued income2183,215
Total current assets10,0975,958
   
Non-current assets  
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss11,6437,925
Investments in subsidiaries1,510628
Real estate funds10,1337,297
Loans given5,3762,500
Total non-current assets17,01910,425
TOTAL ASSETS27,11616,383
   
LIABILITIES  
Current liabilities2374
Total liabilities, excluding net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders2374
   
NET ASSET VALUE OF THE FUND  
Net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders26,87916,379
Total liabilities and net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders27,11616,383



Kristjan Tamla
Head of Retail
Phone 655 9515
E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee

Attachment


Attachments

United_6_months_2022_ENG