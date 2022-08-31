Maxima Group's Supervisory Board changes its composition

English Lithuanian

Laimonas Devyžis resigned from the Supervisory Board of Maxima Grupė as of 30 August this year. He is replaced on the Supervisory Board by Nerijus Maknevičius, current CEO of Galio Group.

The Supervisory Board of Maxima Grupė is now composed of Mr. N. Maknevičius, Mr. Manfredas Dargužis, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Akropolis Group, and Ms. Evelina Černienė, CFO of Vilniaus Prekyba, who chairs the Supervisory Board. The term of office of the Supervisory Board ends in 2026.

Additional information

Maxima Grupė operates Maxima (Baltic States), Stokrotka (Poland), T-Market (Bulgaria) retail stores and Barbora, an online food store in the Baltic States and Poland. At the end of 2021, the Maxima Group had over 1,400 stores in five countries and revenues of €4.5 billion.

The company belongs to the Vilniaus Prekyba group of companies. Vilniaus Prekyba, through other subsidiaries, manages investments in retail and pharmacy chains, real estate development companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria.

