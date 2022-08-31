Delisting of Instruments

| Source: Nordea Bank Abp. Nordea Bank Abp.

Stockholm, SWEDEN

31 August 2022

Delisting of Instruments

Nordea Bank Abp, will delist below instruments. Last trading day is set to 2022-09-14.

InstrumentIsin
BULL SAP X2 NORDNET NNO0011023749
BULL SAP X3 NORDNET NNO0011023731

Attachment


Attachments

SAP delisting