31 August 2022
Delisting of Instruments
Nordea Bank Abp, will delist below instruments. Last trading day is set to 2022-09-14.
|Instrument
|Isin
|BULL SAP X2 NORDNET N
|NO0011023749
|BULL SAP X3 NORDNET N
|NO0011023731
Attachment
| Source: Nordea Bank Abp. Nordea Bank Abp.
Stockholm, SWEDEN
