ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 30 August 2022 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against No Description % Votes Cast 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022 100.00% 0.00% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report 97.94% 2.06% 3 To elect Pippa Latham as a Director of the Company 98.94% 1.06% 4 To re-elect Maxwell Packe as a Director of the Company 98.00% 2.00% 5 To re-elect Christopher Burrows as a Director of the Company 99.30% 0.70% 6 To re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company 98.34% 1.66% 7 To re-elect Rhodri Whitlock as a Director of the Company 95.18% 4.82% 8 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 97.74% 2.26% 9 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 99.25% 0.75% 10 Authority to allot shares 99.09% 0.91% 11 Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 85.93% 14.07% 12 Authority to purchase own shares 100.00% 0.00%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 to 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAEV as soon as reasonably practicable.

31 August 2022

