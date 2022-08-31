AGM Statement

ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 30 August 2022 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022100.00%0.00%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration report97.94%2.06%
3To elect Pippa Latham as a Director of the Company98.94%1.06%
4To re-elect Maxwell Packe as a Director of the Company98.00%2.00%
5To re-elect Christopher Burrows as a Director of the Company99.30%0.70%
6To re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company98.34%1.66%
7To re-elect Rhodri Whitlock as a Director of the Company95.18%4.82%
8To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company97.74%2.26%
9To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration99.25%0.75%
10Authority to allot shares99.09%0.91%
11Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights85.93%14.07%
12Authority to purchase own shares100.00%0.00%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 to 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAEV as soon as reasonably practicable.

31 August 2022

