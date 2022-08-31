Latham Group, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference

LATHAM, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (“Latham” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, today announced that Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer and Rob Masson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference in Dana Point, California on September 14, 2022.



Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 11:05 a.m. PT. A link to the live audio webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the investor relations section of Latham’s website at https://ir.lathampool.com/.

About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of over 2,000 employees across over 30 facilities.

Investor Contact:

Nicole Briguet & Lauren Grama

Edelman for Latham

latham@edelman.com

Media Contact:

Jeff Anzulewicz

jeffanzulewicz@lathampool.com

