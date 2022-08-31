STACK Infrastructure Names Dave Bell Senior Vice President of Construction

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and leading global developer and operator of data centers, announced the appointment of Dave Bell as Senior Vice President of Construction. Bell will be charged with driving STACK’s continuous development program in critical data center markets as well as expanding its industry-leading Construction team.



“Dave is the right leader for our group as we continue to scale at an accelerated pace,” said Mike Casey, Chief Data Center Officer at STACK Americas. “His decades of experience, combined with his excellent track record of success as a leader in construction, safety, and execution, ensures we’ll continue to deliver projects safely, on time, and on budget.”

“Successful construction is underpinned by aligned values and successful teams, like those found at STACK,” said Dave Bell, Senior Vice President of Construction at STACK Americas. “I am pleased to have found such a dynamic and collaborative team at STACK, and I look forward to expanding the team with talented individuals.”

The announcement of Bell’s appointment follows recent expansions in both the U.S. and globally in critical data center markets. STACK is currently developing multiple facilities across various Americas locations, including a 216MW Ashburn flagship campus, a 200MW Portland flagship campus, an additional 84MW campus in Prince William County, Virginia, a 56MW campus in Toronto, and more. Recently, STACK has also expanded its Asia Pacific brand into Australia and added a leading Swiss data center company under the STACK EMEA brand, further establishing STACK as one of the largest private data center developers in the world.

