First Horizon Foundation Donates $35,000 to Pace Center for Girls

JACKSONVILLE, FL, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace Center for Girls (Pace) announces a $35,000 contribution from First Horizon Foundation to support girls throughout Florida with equitable opportunities to learn and grow.

“We are grateful for the support provided by First Horizon to help equip our girls with the tools they need to be successful,” said Mary Marx, Pace President and CEO. “When girls and young women are better supported, they have the opportunity to achieve academic and career success, leading to positive outcomes for themselves, their families and communities.”

Pace’s nationally recognized model is designed specifically for girls to include academics, strength-based counseling, case management and therapy services that yield successful results, with seven out of 10 teen girls graduating from high school, pursuing higher education or securing employment.

The grant directly supports Pace’s Growth & Change Behavior Modification system, a program that celebrates and recognizes girls as they improve academic standing and grow within their individualized plans of care. Girls move through the recognition program as they complete milestones that align with Pace’s nine guiding principles.

“Pace is a transformational program that empowers girls to reach their highest potential,” said Marty Lanahan, regional president for North Central Southwest Florida First Horizon. “We’re honored to support this next generation of young women – empowering them to be productive, successful contributors to their communities.”

The partnership will run through the 2022-2023 school year and will support Pace centers in the following counties: Duval, Orange, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Lee and Collier.

For more information about Pace Center for Girls, visit: www.pacecenter.org

For more information about First Horizon, visit: www.firsthorizon.com

About Pace Center for Girls

Pace Center for Girls envisions a world where all girls and young women have power, in a just and equitable society. Founded in 1985, Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls’ individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and education needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation’s leading advocates for girls in need. For more information on Pace Center for Girls, visit www.pacecenter.org.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $85.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

