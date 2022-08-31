ProSearch Achieves Highest Possible Security Standards with Renewal of ISO 27001 Certification

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, has underscored its continued commitment to security by recently completing the process to renew its ISO 27001 certification. The certification specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving the information security management system within an organization.



As part of the ISO 27001 certification renewal process, the ProSearch ISMS is audited annually by a third party, which again found it to meet the requirements of ISO/IEC 27001:2013, the internationally recognized standard for excellence in security. ProSearch’s ISMS also includes controls from the ISO 27017:2015 standard, which provides guidelines for information security controls applicable to the provision and use of cloud services, and 27018:2019, which provides a framework for protecting personally identifiable information in cloud computing environments.

The ISO 27001 certification demonstrates a commitment ProSearch has made to ensure a strong information security management system. There are 14 elements of the ISO 27001, including:

Company security policy

Asset management

Physical and environmental security

Access control

Incident management

Regulatory compliance

“Global enterprises are facing an increasingly complex set of challenges in securing data and complying with HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, and other security and privacy standards,” says Julia Hasenzahl, founder and CEO of ProSearch. “As stewards providing managed services for global enterprises, we are committed to maintaining the highest level of security and privacy for our clients. Operating in accordance with ISO 27001 standards allows us to align with proven processes to deliver innovative solutions to meet the stringent requirements of enterprise clients.”

ProSearch-hosted discovery solutions are physically located in certified and secure data centers. In addition to ISO 27001 certification, ProSearch data centers maintain compliance with further security certifications including, PCI DSS, and HIPAA. Visit the company’s website for more information on ProSearch security and privacy standards.

ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet discovery, fraud investigation, compliance, and IG requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys, and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Because discovery is a business process that can be measured, managed, and improved, ProSearch offers its Enterprise solution tailored to align with an organization's business goals by providing operational excellence to transform discovery.