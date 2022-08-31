IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to Serve as Media Sponsor for NIBA’s 148th Investment Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce today that it is collaborating with the National Investment Banking Association (“NIBA”) on the occasion of its 148th Investment Conference. The event will be held on September 7-8, 2022, at Margaritaville Beach Resort, Hollywood, Florida.



The conference will enable meaningful conversations and allow institutional investors and senior management of exciting public and private sector companies in the small-cap and micro-cap space to explore potential synergies and develop relationships.

In its capacity as the official media sponsor, IBN will leverage its array of extensive corporate communications solutions to heighten the event's visibility via various digital channels. IBN will also provide a complimentary syndicated article on each presenting company to amplify reach. IBN’s coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners such as Apple News and MarketWatch, as well as 50+ IBN brands that collectively reach 2+ million likes, followers and subscribers.

NIBA events are renowned for fostering trust and partnership by facilitating 1-on-1 meetings between C-suite or senior management and institutional investors. Institutions can benefit significantly from this format and build an in-depth understanding of the niche that specific companies are operating in.

With the United States seeing two-quarters of negative growth, multi-decade highs in inflation and rising global geopolitical threats, accessing capital is becoming increasingly important for small and micro-cap companies, while institutions are on the lookout for opportunities that lie under the radar. NIBA’s upcoming investment conference provides a rare opportunity to explore new possibilities in multiple market sectors.

