Canadian Red Cross launches Pakistan Floods Appeal

OTTAWA, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross has launched the Pakistan Floods Appeal to accept donations to help people affected by record-breaking monsoon rainfall in Pakistan.



The rainfall, almost three times higher than the past 30-year average, is putting the lives of millions of people at risk from floods, flash floods, and landslides. The Red Cross and the Red Crescent are working to coordinate emergency relief efforts and get help to people as quickly as possible.

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the Pakistan Floods Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

Money raised for the Pakistan Floods Appeal will enable the Red Cross and Red Crescent to provide relief, recovery, and resiliency activities in Pakistan in response to this disaster, as well as related and future disasters.

